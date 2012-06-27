The (Near) Billion-Dollar Club: The 11 Most Valuable Startups In New York

Photo: Etsy
There have never been so many high-value startups in New York.Three startups have had $100 million+ exits this year, including Buddy Media which was acquired for $800 million.
At least 11 others are currently worth more than $500 million. A few have topped $1 billion valuations.
It’s worth noting that 4 years ago, there was only one New York startup with a valuation that high — Kayak.
Check out the 11 companies that are making the New York startup scene the best it has ever been.
What it is: Indeed is a pay-per-click job listing and search site. It is one of the largest career sites on the web, boasting 1 billion monthly job searches. It works with 25,000 partnering sites and is profitable.
Estimated Value: $550 million
Total funding: $5 million
Location: New York, NY and Stamford, CT
More Info: About Indeed
CEO: Paul Forster
Investors: Allen & Company and Union Square Ventures; New York Times sold its stake in the company in May 2011.
10gen develops an open source database, MongoDB, that's used by Fortune 500 companies; it's valued at $550 million
What it is: 10gen is the developer of MongoDB, an open source database used by many Fortune 500 companies. 10gen also offers support and training for MongoDB clients.
Estimated Value: $550 million
Total funding: $73.4 million
Location: New York, NY
More Info: About 10gen
CEO: Dwight Merriman*
Investors: Union Square Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, Sequoia Capital, New Enterprise Associates
*Full disclosure: Dwight Merriman is a co-founder of Business Insider
What it is: Foursquare is a location-based social networking mobile service. While it's still struggling to generate revenue, the location and personal data it has on users is very valuable. And if any startup is positioned to own the location space, it's Foursquare.
Estimated Value: $600 million
Total funding: $71.4 million
Location: New York, New York
More Info: About Foursquare
CEO: Dennis Crowley
Investors: Union Square Ventures, O'Reiley Alpha Tech Ventures, Jack Dorsey, Kevin Rose, Alex Rainert, Ron Conway, Joshua Schachter Chad Stoller, Sergio Salvatore, Andreessen Horowitz. The most recent round of funding occurred in June of 2011. The company raised $50 million.
Everyday Health provides health solutions via a portfolio of websites and 20 mobile apps; it's valued at $650 million
What it is: Everyday Health is a provider of online health solutions; it generates much of its revenue (estimated at ~ $160 million this year) via subscriptions and advertising.
Estimated Value: $650 Million
Total funding: $153 million
Location: New York, New York
More Info: About Everyday Health
CEO: Benjamin Wolin
Investors: Foundation Capital, NeoCarta Ventures, Revolution, Rho Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Village Ventures
What it is: E-commerce site for homemade crafts and small businesses. It recently raised $40 million at a ~ $700 million valuation in May.
Estimated Value: $700 million
Total funding: $91.7 million
Location: Brooklyn, New York
More Info: About Etsy
CEO: Chad Dickerson
Investors: Caterina Fake, Stewart Butterfield, Joshua Schachter, Albert Wenger, Union Square Ventures, Accel Partners, Hubert Burda Media, Index Ventures
Fab is an e-commerce site for design and decor; it's reportedly raising a round of financing at a $700 million valuation
What it is: Fab is an e-commerce site for design and home decor. It is generating more than $300,000 per day.
Estimated Value: Reportedly raising a round at a $700 million valuation
Total funding: $51.3 million
Location: New York, NY
More Info: About Fab
CEO: Jason Goldberg
Investors: The Washington Post Company, Allen Morgan, Lars Hinrichs, Don Baer, Baroda Ventures, First Round Capital, Zelkova Ventures, SoftTech VC, SV Angel, Menlo Ventures, Jason Goldberg, Guy Oseary, Zelkova Ventures, Kevin Rose, Jon Anderson, Don Baer, Dave Morgan, Ben Ling, David Tisch, Joshua Kushner, A-Grade Investments, Andreessen Horowitz
What it is: AppNexus is an online advertising platform that lets brands bid for and buy placements in real-time
Estimated Value: ~ $800 million
Total funding: $65.6 million
Location: New York, NY
More Info: About AppNexus
CEO: Brian O'Kelley
Investors: First Round Capital, Khosla Ventures, Marc Andreessen, Ron Conway, Ben Horowitz, Coriolis Ventures, Kodiak Venture Partners, Venrock, Microsoft
ZocDoc is an easy way to book same-day doctor appointments via its online network and mobile app; it's valued at $700 million
What it is: Reservation tool for doctor appointments of all kinds - from dentists to dermatologists. It works with doctors in 19 US markets.
Estimated Value: $750 million
Total funding: $95 million
Location: New York, NY
More Info: About ZocDoc
Investors: Jeff Bezos, DST Global, Goldman Sachs, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Mark Benioff, and SV Angel
What it is: Mixed-media blog that makes it really easy to share posts
Estimated Value: $800 million
Total funding: $125 million
Location: New York, NY
More Info: About Tumblr
CEO: David Karp
Investors: Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, Insight Venture Partners, The Chernin Group, CrunchFund
What it is: Gilt Groupe is an e-commerce site for luxury brands in fashion, food and travel industries
Estimated Value: $1.05 billion
Total funding: $221 million
Location: New York, New York
More Info: About Gilt Groupe
CEO: Kevin Ryan*
Investors: Matrix Partners, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, New Enterprise Associates, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Pinnacle Ventures, TriplePoint Capital, Eastward Capital Partners, SoftBank Capital, GSV Capital
*Full Disclosure: Kevin Ryan is a co-founder of Business Insider
Kayak is a search engine for travel; it's raising a $150 million IPO that will value the company at more than $1 billion
What it is: Kayak is a travel search engine. It's looking to raise a $150 million IPO soon, which would value the company at more than $1 billion. Its Q1 net income was $4.1 million.
Estimated Value: $1 billion
Total funding: $223 million
Location: New York, NY and Norwalk, CT
More Info: About Kayak
CEO: Steve Hafner
Investors: AOL, General Catalyst Partners, Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, GoldHill Capital, Lehman Brothers, Norwest Venture Partners, Oak Investment Partners, Trident Capital and SVB Financial Group
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.