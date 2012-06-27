The (Near) Billion-Dollar Club: The 11 Most Valuable Startups In New York

Etsy’s recent $40 million round makes it worth about $700 million.

Photo: Etsy

There have never been so many high-value startups in New York.Three startups have had $100 million+ exits this year, including Buddy Media which was acquired for $800 million.



At least 11 others are currently worth more than $500 million. A few have topped $1 billion valuations.

It’s worth noting that 4 years ago, there was only one New York startup with a valuation that high — Kayak.

Check out the 11 companies that are making the New York startup scene the best it has ever been.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.