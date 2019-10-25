The 9 most valuable luxury brands in the world

Marketing consulting company Interbrand has released its list of 2019’s top global brands. The ranking revealed that for the second consecutive year, luxury and retail comprise the fastest growing sector – outpacing even technology – with an average growth rate of 11%.

In order to estimate a brand’s valuation, Interbrand analyses the financial performance or services of a brand, the role a brand has in purchase decisions, and a brand’s competitive strength compared to other brands within its sector.

As result, the analysis found that the top nine luxury companies have a combined brand value of roughly $US117.784 billion.

The top luxury brand in the world is Louis Vuitton, with a $US32.223 billion brand valuation and 14% year-over-year growth. In addition, Gucci was noted as being the fastest growing luxury brand in the world, with a growth rate of 23%.

9. Prada

Prada has a $US4.781 billion brand valuation, but decreased by 1% year-over-year. It was No. 100 on the overall list of best global brands in 2019 across all industries.



8. Burberry

Burberry has a $US5.205 billion brand valuation and had a 4% growth rate. It was No. 96 on the overall list of best global brands in 2019 across all industries.



7. Tiffany & Co.

AP Images/Paul Sakuma

Tiffany & Co., ranked No. 94 this year in the overall list of global brands across all sectors, has a brand valuation of $US5.335 billion but had a -5% growth rate when compared with its value in 2018, when it ranked No. 83 among all global brands.



6. Dior

Dior, ranked No. 82 this year among global brands in all sectors, has a $US6.045 billion brand valuation and saw a 16% growth rate.



5. Cartier

Though Cartier dropped one spot in the overall ranking of all industries’ brands (from No. 67 in 2018 to No. 68 this year), the company’s growth didn’t decline. Cartier has a $US8.192 billion brand valuation, with a 7% growth rate.



4. Gucci

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Gucci (the 33rd most valuable global brand in all sectors) has a $US15.949 billion brand valuation and saw 23% growth, making it the fastest growing luxury retailer.



3. Hermès

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Coming in at No. 28 on the overall list of global brands, Hermès has a $US17.92 billion brand valuation, with 9% growth.



2. Chanel

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Chanel, No. 22 on the ranking of most valuable brands worldwide, has a $US22.134 billion valuation, with 11% growth.



1. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has a $US32.223 billion brand valuation, with 14% growth. This makes Louis Vuitton the most valuable luxury brand in the world; it was also the 17th most valuable brand worldwide across all sectors.



