The World's 10 Most Valuable Luxury Brands

Photo: Mario Testino
Branding matters more in luxury than in any other sector.Customers shell out thousands of dollars for a purse partly for the material costs, partly for the beautiful design, but primarily for the brand name. Just look how many people buy fake handbags that bear the designer name.
Once again Louis Vuitton was named the most valuable luxury brand, worth $24.3 billion, in an annual survey from BrandZ.
BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor calculated value based on branded earnings and a survey to determine how much of those earnings are generated by the brand’s close bond with customers. Nine of the top luxury brands rated five out of five for brand caché.
Brand value: $3.38 billion
One-year growth: 86%
Caché: 4/5
Momentum: 7/10
The 155-year-old British heritage brand used new technology to drive growth. Burberry sent personalised text messages to customers inviting them to watch their London fashion show streamed live to a Burberry store. Any item from the catwalk could be purchased for delivery within weeks.
Caché looks at value added by brand name. Momentum looks at short-term growth prospects. Estimates by BrandZ.
Brand value: $3.42 billion
One-year growth: 7%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 5/10
Headed by the famous Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi saw subtle growth as it rolled out an affordable line of men and women's clothing. Lagerfeld said it was something he's wanted to do for a long time.
Brand value: $4.57 billion
One-year growth: 7%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 8/10
One of the largest champagne houses in the world, Moët & Chandon has been producing since the mid-18th century.
Brand value: $5 billion
One-year growth: -7%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 5/10
The luxury cognac company expanded its market to India but had a hard time competing with other companies such as Courvoisier, Hennessy, Martell, and Rémy Martin.
Brand value: $5.27 billion
One-year growth: 11%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 5/10
One of the most famous watch brands, Rolex extended its sponsorship of Daytona races and golf's Asian Tour.
Brand value: $5.33 billion
One-year growth: 34%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 6/10
Cartier made a large expansion into the Asian market due to a strong desire coming from people in China who want to display their wealth.
Brand value: $6.82 billion
One-year growth: 23%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 9/10
Chanel made many more products available to its internet customers and expanded on its current e-commerce space, especially with beauty products.
Brand value: $6.82 billion
One-year growth: 23%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 9/10
Gucci is one of the latest brands to embrace the digital space with its own app. It offers style, music, and exclusive shopping opportunities.
Brand value: $11.92 billion
One-year growth: 41%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 8/10
Hermès CEO Robert Chavez attributes his company's growth in the face of economic downturn to increased brand awareness. They opened several new stores in the US since 2009.
Brand value: $24.31 billion
One-year growth: 23%
Caché: 5/5
Momentum: 7/10
Louis Vuitton has enjoyed increased sales in 2010 by adding new items to its product line that have each been well-received.
