The World's 10 Most Valuable Luxury Brands

Photo: Mario Testino

Branding matters more in luxury than in any other sector.Customers shell out thousands of dollars for a purse partly for the material costs, partly for the beautiful design, but primarily for the brand name. Just look how many people buy fake handbags that bear the designer name.



Once again Louis Vuitton was named the most valuable luxury brand, worth $24.3 billion, in an annual survey from BrandZ.

BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor calculated value based on branded earnings and a survey to determine how much of those earnings are generated by the brand’s close bond with customers. Nine of the top luxury brands rated five out of five for brand caché.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.