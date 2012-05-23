This Is By Far The Most Valuable Luxury Brand In The World

Of all the world’s luxury brands, leather goods maker Louis Vuitton is by far the most valuable, according to a new ranking from BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor.



The company has an estimated value of $25.9 billion, an increase of 7 per cent over last year. It had particularly strong growth thanks to a focus on digital marketing.

The second most valuable company was Hermès, with a value of $19.1 billion, an increase of 61 per cent over the previous year. The company’s operating income increased 32.5 per cent to $1.2 billion on sales growth of 18.3 per cent, a reflection of strong performances in most of Asia and Europe.

Interestingly, LVMH owns a partial stake in Hermès, though it lost a bid to take over the company in its entirety last year.

Here are the 10 most valuable luxury brands, according to the report:

Photo: BrandZ

Now check out the 28 most valuable brands in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.