The world's top 13 fashion brands are worth $175 billion combined

Luxury fashion has become a huge global business in the past few decades. Several major brands have long been dominant players, but other brands not traditionally associated with luxury have also established themselves.

These are the most valuable fashion brands in the world, according to Interbrand. Taken together, these 13 brands are worth a whopping $US175 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.