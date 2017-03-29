The world's top 13 fashion brands are worth $175 billion combined

Skye Gould

Luxury fashion has become a huge global business in the past few decades. Several major brands have long been dominant players, but other brands not traditionally associated with luxury have also established themselves.

These are the most valuable fashion brands in the world, according to Interbrand. Taken together, these 13 brands are worth a whopping $US175 billion.

The 13 Most Valuable BrandsSkye Gould/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s son reveals what it was like growing up in the Playboy Mansion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.