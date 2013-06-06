The 15 Most Valuable Liquor Brands In The World

For the second year in a row, Johnnie Walker is most valuable drink brand in the world, according to brand valuation agency BrandFinance, which ranks the spirit brands by value.



Last year, the company was valued at $2.4 billion, but this year it nearly doubled in value, to $4.37 billion, according to the ranking.

While the second most valuable brand, Chinese baijiu maker Kweichow Moutai, also experienced serious growth, it did not expand nearly as fast as Johnnie Walker. The scotch brand increased its lead over the second-place brand from $400 million to $2 billion in just a year.

Much of Johnnie Walker’s success can be attributed to the growth of exclusive products, such as Blue Label, and the introduction of new products, such as Double Black.

Here are the 15 most valuable drink brands in 2013:

