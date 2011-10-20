The Most Valuable Celebrity Endorsements

Ever wonder how celebrities get chosen for ad campaigns? It’s based on research of how much you, the public, responds to them.
Celebrity DBI is an “independent index for brand marketers and agencies that determines a celebrity’s ability” to influence endorsements. The index evaluates celebrities based on their awareness, appeal and relevance to a brand’s image, and influence on consumers.
The scores out of 100 are based on ratings for awareness, appeal, aspiration, breakthrough, endorsement, influence, whether the celebrity is a trendsetter and trust.
About $50 billion is invested globally on celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships. And that investment pays off. Studies by the Harvard Business School in 2010 show that ads featuring celebrities can increase some brands’ sales by 20%.
Rating: 87.93
Bullock began her career in the spotlight by performing in the children's chorus of her mother's, a German opera singer, productions.
She began her rise to fame with the release of the movie Speed in 1994 and was most recently recognised for her role in The Blind Side in 2009.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 87.99
Williams began his career as a stand-up comedian. He's starred in everything from Dead Poet's Society, Mrs. Doubtfire and Night at the Museum.
He won an Oscar and Screen Actors Guild award in 1997 for his role in Good Will Hunting.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 88.56
When Washington entered Fordham University, he wanted to be a journalist. But, after appearing in student productions, changed his mind and entered the acting world.
Throughout his career he starred in NBC's St. Elsewhere, The Pelican Brief and The Preacher's Wife.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 88.74
The man known for his role in Forrest Gump has had an uneven career. He's starred in flops like The Money Pit and The Bonfire of the Vanities and raves like Philadelphia and Saving Private Ryan.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 88.77
The Golden Girl is best known for her roles as Rose Nylund on the hit sitcom and as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Before either of those shows however, she had her own series Life with Elizabeth.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 89.08
The Cosby Show, which premiered in the 1980s, wasn't Cosby's only success. His stand up act in the 1960s created best-selling comedy albums which went on to win eight Gold Records.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 89.78
Before gracing Hollywood, Freeman graced the United States Air Force, where he worked as a mechanic from 1955 to 1959.
He scored his first Oscar nod for his role in Street Smart in 1987 and then earned a second nomination for his role in Driving Miss Daisy in 1989.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 90
He's not an actor, but apparently he's still a pretty powerful marketing tool. Since 2008, Microsoft's chairman has transitioned out of a day-to-day role with the company, focusing more on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 90.01
He doesn't just save the world from aliens. Apparently he also saves ad campaigns from failure. Smith began his career as one-half of a rap duo. He then went on to star in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990.
He also battled extraterrestrial life in Independence Day and the Men in Black franchise.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Rating: 90.27
And in the least surprising announcement, talk show titan Winfrey has been named the most powerful celebrity. She has television shows, a magazine, radio shows and charitable efforts.
And, in the last presidential election, she used her immense power to help Barack Obama reach the White House.
Source: Celebrity DBI
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.