The Most Valuable Celebrity Endorsements

Ever wonder how celebrities get chosen for ad campaigns? It’s based on research of how much you, the public, responds to them.



Celebrity DBI is an “independent index for brand marketers and agencies that determines a celebrity’s ability” to influence endorsements. The index evaluates celebrities based on their awareness, appeal and relevance to a brand’s image, and influence on consumers.

The scores out of 100 are based on ratings for awareness, appeal, aspiration, breakthrough, endorsement, influence, whether the celebrity is a trendsetter and trust.

About $50 billion is invested globally on celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships. And that investment pays off. Studies by the Harvard Business School in 2010 show that ads featuring celebrities can increase some brands’ sales by 20%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.