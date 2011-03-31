The 10 Most Valuable Brands In The World

Photo: ap

Apple was the biggest gainer in Brand Finance‘s annual list of brand value, while Google took the top rank.Brand value is an abstract quantity that is calculated using a patented formula by various firms. This list evaluates the royalty rate each brand would receive if leased to a third party.



Wal-Mart slipped from the top spot in this years rating, which comes as no surprise given its weak outlook and mediocre earnings.

Coca-Cola slipped out of the top 10 for the first time.

