The 29 Most Valuable Brands In The World

Photo: wiki commons
After hit after hit after hit, Apple has finally emerged as the most valuable brand in the world.Apple’s brand is worth a $153.3 billion, a stunning 84 per cent increase from last year, according to the definitive list from BrandZ.
BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor calculated value based on branded earnings and a survey to determine how much of those earnings are generated by the brand’s close bond with customers. For companies like Apple, this brand caché is worth more than a balance sheet could ever reflect.
Google slipped to number two, worth $111.5 billion, after setbacks in China and with several new products.
How brands generate value is changing with the rise of the social web, the report noted: “The old objective of marketers was to be heard above the noise. In effect, it was about out-shouting the competition; hence, the relevant metric was share of voice. Today, and tomorrow, the objective must be one of getting talked about, for which the relevant metric will be share of conversation.”
Emerging market brands posted big gains, with a dozen Chinese brands in the top 100. Other winners were brands that tapped into these regions, like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.
Brand value: $22.6 billion
% Change v. 2010: 141%
What happened: As more and more of China's 1.3 billion get on the internet, they flock to the brand that has 'deeply understood the nuances of China's diverse cultures and languages.' Indeed, Baidu was rated the most trusted technology brand. Meanwhile rival Google crashed out of China after clashing with Beijing.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $22.6 billion
% Change v. 2010: -4%
What happened: HSBC emerged as a top financial brand due to a strong emerging market presence. The bank advertises itself as 'The World's Local Bank.' However, its brand value declined slightly due to strong growth among native EM banks like ICBC.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $24.2 billion
% Change v. 2010: 11%
What happened: After the recall fiasco of 2010, Toyota rebounded to the No. 1 rank in cars. This is a validation of its response to the crisis, which included apologetic commercials and an extended warranty. Toyota's Prius maintained its lead among hybrid cars.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $24.3 billion
% Change v. 2010: 23%
What happened: Louis Vuitton targeted young buyers with a program to encourage young artists with publicity and financial support and by broadcasting its London fashion show on YouTube. At the same time it 'emphasised heritage and craftsmanship and limited distribution in the 'mass luxury' market.' Louis Vuitton and partner brands Moet & Chandon received the highest rating for brand cache.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $24.6 billion
% Change v. 2010: -20%
What happened: BlackBerry has to work harder to keep up with other smartphone brands like iPhone 4 and Google's Android. It's finding itself in a position where it has to play catch-up to win over high-messaging demographics: businesspeople and teens.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $25.5 billion
% Change v. 2010: 22%
What happened: The bank is the largest lender to home buyers in China. Its profits are rising more and more due to higher interest income and commissions.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $26.1 billion
% Change v. 2010: 7%
What happened: SAP announced early last year that it was going to push hard into the small and medium enterprises market, deciding it would be essential to the company's growth.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $26.9 billion
% Change v. 2010: 9%
What happened: Oracle is beginning to see some benefits from its $7.4 billion acquisition of Sun Microsystems. It's one of the giants of the database software industry, and its success reflects an ongoing tech recovery.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $27.2 billion
% Change v. 2010: N/A
What happened: This mobile phone operator is the largest mobile phone operator in Spain and many Latina America countries. It has over 22 million customers and 41% of the market share.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $28.6 billion
% Change v. 2010: 15%
What happened: Visa was a highly trusted and highly recommended brand. The payments company had a higher rated brand cache than any financial company except for a tie with Mastercard. Visa's 'Life Flows Better' ad campaign was seen as a success.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $29.8 billion
% Change v. 2010: N/A
What happened: Deutsche Telekom was the most valuable newcomer to the list. The German company was one of the few hot new brands to come from the developed world -- nearly half of them came from China.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value ($MM): 35,404
% Change v. 2010: -11%
What happened: Apple recently passed HP in total laptop sales. On top of that, HP's stock recently suffered a 10-cent loss when Thomas Hogan, VP of enterprise sales and marketing left to pursue other opportunities.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $35.7 billion
% Change v. 2010: 35%
What happened: UPS was the 14th fastest growing brand in the world this year.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $36.9 billion
% Change v. 2010: 97%
What happened: Brand value almost doubled for Wells Fargo, largely due to its acquisition of Wachovia. It was a straightforward way for Wells Fargo instantly to be able to serve more customers.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $37.3 billion
% Change v. 2010: -5%
What happened: Walmart recently lost its spot as the number one retail brand. In order to catch up, Walmart is reaching out to more affluent customers with edited merchandise displays and less cluttered, more efficient stores.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $37.6 billion
% Change v. 2010: 37%
What happened: Taking over where Walmart left off, Amazon is currently the number one retail brand. In addition to conventional retail services, Amazon has rolled out lots of data storage and protection solutions.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $42.8 billion
% Change v. 2010: N/A
What happened: Verizon added the iPhone to its roster this year after much waiting and speculation. This may lead to an increased brand value that isn't yet reflected in BrandZ's data.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $43.6 billion
% Change v. 2010: -2%
What happened: The world's second-largest telecom provider, with 341 million subscribers, faced new competition in emerging markets. Complicated pricing policies also undermined brand value.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $44.4 billion
% Change v. 2010: 1%
What happened: The state-owned Industrial and Commerical Bank of China is the world's largest bank in market capitalisation. While banks are distrusted in America, ICBC and three other Chinese banks were highly trusts among customers.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $50.3 billion
% Change v. 2010: 12%
What happened: GE grew in 2011 despite a non-existent brand caché, earning the lowest rating.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $57.3 billion
% Change v. 2010: 9%
What happened: State-owned China Mobile is the world's largest telecom provider, with almost 600 million subscribers. It faces increased competition, however, from China Unicom and China Telecom in the rollout of 3G.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $67.5 billion
% Change v. 2010: 18%
What happened: Despite health warnings and other measures to dissuade smokers, Marlboro rated four out of five for brand contribution to earnings. People still want to smoke and they want to smoke Marlboros.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $69.9 billion
% Change v. 2010: N/A
What happened: AT&T has a lot of capital to draw upon with the iPhone, but now that market has been opened to Verizon. It remains the largest provider of fixed telephony in the U.S.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $73.8 million
% Change v. 2010: 8%
What happened: Lots of value has been added in the global markets, most notably with a 24% increase in revenue in Russia.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $78.2 billion
% Change v. 2010: 2%
What happened: Windows 7 was a hit. Meanwhile its video game systems are more popular than ever and it recently opened up its Azure platform for use in iOS development. Not for years, however, has Microsoft done more than hold onto its eroding market share.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $81 billion
% Change v. 2010: 23%
What happened: The fast food chain is continuing to expand globally. It aims to meet newfound demand in Russia and increased demand in China.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $100.8 billion
% Change v. 2010: 17%
What happened: Not much -- the company simply continues to be the world's largest computer services provider. The Watson-Jeopardy stunt certainly helped with some publicity.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $111.5 billion
% Change v. 2010: -2%
What happened: Google faced setbacks with some program launches and in its Chinese expansion. However this remains a monster brand that was rated the most desirable technology brand, the most trusted and the most recommended. Google Android was a hit, becoming the top-selling smartphone platform.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
Brand value: $153.3 billion
% Change v. 2010: 84%
What happened: Apple's success as a brand this year has a lot to do with iPad 2. It's completely inserted itself into pop culture, generating awareness like crazy. And awareness, of course, means value.
Data calculated by Milward Brown Optimor and Brandz.
