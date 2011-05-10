The 29 Most Valuable Brands In The World

The Golden Apple

Photo: wiki commons

After hit after hit after hit, Apple has finally emerged as the most valuable brand in the world.Apple’s brand is worth a $153.3 billion, a stunning 84 per cent increase from last year, according to the definitive list from BrandZ.



BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor calculated value based on branded earnings and a survey to determine how much of those earnings are generated by the brand’s close bond with customers. For companies like Apple, this brand caché is worth more than a balance sheet could ever reflect.

Google slipped to number two, worth $111.5 billion, after setbacks in China and with several new products.

How brands generate value is changing with the rise of the social web, the report noted: “The old objective of marketers was to be heard above the noise. In effect, it was about out-shouting the competition; hence, the relevant metric was share of voice. Today, and tomorrow, the objective must be one of getting talked about, for which the relevant metric will be share of conversation.”

Emerging market brands posted big gains, with a dozen Chinese brands in the top 100. Other winners were brands that tapped into these regions, like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.

