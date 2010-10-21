The 11 Most Useless iPhone Apps Ever

Photo: via itunes store
iPhone apps can be great. Some keep you up with the news, track your finances, or give you the weather.But most of Apple’s 300,000 apps are ridiculously useless. The following list identifies 11 of the worst.
App: Ugly Meter
Cost: $0.99
Description: The Ugly Meter gives you a one to 10 rating of how ugly you are by scanning the details of your face. As if getting a rating close to 10 isn't bad enough the app also comments on how ugly you are. The only people who could benefit from this are plastic surgeons.
App: Fat Booth
Cost: $0.99
Description: Fat Booth takes a photo and adds a few extra pounds on to your face. But beware, Fat Booth 'does not guarantee resemblance to the real fattening process.'
App: I Am T-Pain
Cost: $2.99
Description: The I Am T-Pain app allows users to make auto-tune recordings of their voice. The app includes music T-Pain's biggest hits so you can sing along with an auto-tuned voice.
App: Talking Baby Hippo
Cost: $0.99
Description: The Talking Baby Hippo app lets users tickle, poke, and feed a baby hippo standing on a beach. The app also allows you to record your voice that the hippo repeats in a baby voice.
App: Talking Antoine: The Bed Intruder
Cost: $1.99
Description: If you ever need to tell someone to 'hide yo kids,' this app will do the trick. The Bed Intruder app has 32 sound bytes from the now famous interview with Antoine Dobson.
App: Love Detector
Cost: $1.99
Description: Hold your iPhone vertically and your love frequency for someone is at one. Hold your iPhone horizontally and your love frequency for someone is 10.
Cost: $1.99
Description: This app transforms a real name into a pirate name.
App: Animal Weights
Cost: $0.99
Description: Animal Weights allows users to compare their weight to over 100 animals around the world. Just enter your weight and see where you rank among the animals.
App: My Jumping Friend
Cost: $0.99
Description: My Jumping Friend contains different funny characters that jump and bounce as your phone moves. Its suggested use is during your commute, but be careful the characters hurt their heads as you take them over bumps.
App: AskWally
Cost: $0.99
Description: Ask Wally, a rubber duck, a question about anything and he will answer you. Just ask, shake, and all of your problems are solved.
App: BieberHair
Cost: $0.99
Description: BieberHair lets you see what you'd look like with hair like teen idol, Justin Bieber. You can even see what your dog looks like with Bieber fever.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.