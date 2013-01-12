Surprise: Teenagers Say Facebook Isn't Their Most Used Site

Photo: Microsoft / YouTube

Tumblr beat out Facebook in a recent survey of what teenagers use online.Inspired by Branch co-founder Josh Miller’s recent post about how his 15-year-old sister uses the Internet, Y Combinator partner Garry Tan surveyed a bunch of teenagers and young adults to find out which services they use regularly.



With help from YC-backed Survata, Tan surveyed a total of 1,038 people from two different groups: people aged 13-18, and 19-25.

He asked them to report how often they use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and Snapchat.

Surprisingly enough, Tumblr is actually the most used site among all respondents. Tumblr is a blogging platform that lets users post things like text, images, videos, links, and audio.

But as Miller wrote, teenagers seem to be using Tumblr mostly to look at photos from celebrities.

In addition to teenagers, investors have also shown quite a bit of interest in the microblogging site. Tumblr has raised $126 million to date and is currently valued at $800 million.

After feeling pressure from investors to turn the site into a real business, Tumblr flipped the switch on its first true monetization effort last year and generated $13 million in a matter of months.

But Tumblr still has a long road ahead, Jeff Bercovici at Forbes recently wrote. That’s because it needs to be able to show that its hockey-stick growth will continue.

Tumblr has tens of millions of registered users who have created 86 million blogs, which drive about 18 billion page views per month. After Tumblr raised its last funding round, its traffic doubled.

Teenagers, and investors alike, have also recently shown interest in Snapchat. Snapchat is the mobile app that lets you take self-destructing photos, and is the newest of all the services in the survey.

Given Snapchat’s explosive growth and news of the app raising $8 million from the same firm that backed Instagram, it was obviously worth asking about.

Here’s what Tan found:

Tumblr is the most used site. 59% of all respondents reported using Tumblr regularly, while only 54% reported using Facebook regularly.

Facebook is still doing well among kids. 55% of those aged 13-18 reported using the social network regularly.

Snapchat appeals more to the younger generation, with 13% of those aged 13-18 reporting using it regularly.

Only 4% of respondents aged 19-25 reported using Snapchat regularly.

