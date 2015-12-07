The 10 most unusual schools around the world

We have good news and bad news: You still can’t go to Hogwarts — but you can attend a wizarding school in California started by a real-world Dumbledore.

Rayburn Tours, a company that takes students on custom-made educational trips across the globe, put together a list of some of the most unusual and unconventional schools around the world.

At Iceland’s Elf School, students become experts on 13 different types of elves, while at the Brooklyn Free School in New York, students can take classes on their favourite TV shows. Abo Elementary School in New Mexico was built entirely underground in the 1960s and doubled as a nuclear fallout shelter — it still stands today even though it stopped teaching students in 1995.

Check out the full list of unusual educational institutions below:

