United Airlines says over 99% of non-exempt employees in its 67,000-strong US workforce are vaccinated against COVID-19

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that over 99% of its US workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 67,000 US employees, 593 have refused to comply with the mandate and will begin the separation process.

United said the policy has benefited recruiting, saying people are applying because of the vaccine requirement.

United Airlines said on Tuesday almost all of its US employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 99% of the company’s 67,000-strong US workforce chose to get inoculated before the September 27 deadline passed, complying with the airline’s vaccine requirement, according to the airline. This does not include the small number of workers who sought religious or medical accommodation, which United said is less than 3% of the total workforce, who are still going to work.

As of September 28, 593 employees refused to comply with the policy or did not request an exemption. Those individuals will begin the process of being separated from the company on Tuesday, consistent with the employee’s collective bargaining agreement, according to the carrier.

A United spokesperson said the vaccine policy has benefited United’s recruiting and that new workers are applying specifically because of the mandate.

United announced its policy on August 6, requiring all US-based employees to provide proof of vaccination within five weeks of the FDA approving the vaccine, which occurred on August 23. After Pfizer’s approval, United announced the deadline to receive at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson, was September 27.

According to a company email, employees who do not upload proof of their first dose by the deadline and do not have an approved religious or medical exemption could be separated from the company as early as September 28.

Shortly after the September 27 deadline was announced, United revealed its accommodation policy, which covers workers who request a religious or medical exemption from getting the shot.

On September 22, United announced more than 97% of its US workforce was vaccinated, including 20,000 employees who got inoculated since the company’s August 6 vaccine mandate. CEO Scott Kirby revealed only a handful of workers had quit due to the policy. Meanwhile, six employees have filed a lawsuit against United in a Texas federal court claiming the airline’s company-wide vaccine mandate discriminates against unvaccinated workers.

United was the first airline in the country to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In August, Delta Air Lines encouraged its employees to get inoculated by forcing unvaccinated employees to pay a $US200 ($AU276) surcharge for the company’s health insurance plan. According to the airline, 20% of its workforce got the shot after the announcement.

Meanwhile, American Airlines will stop giving unvaccinated employees pandemic leave beginning in October, forcing them to use sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. Southwest Airlines is implementing the same policy while also offering 16 hours of extra pay for fully vaccinated workers.

However, according to a letter seen by The Dallas Morning News and Politico, unions representing pilots from American and Southwest warned a vaccine mandate would lead to staffing shortages and disrupt holiday travel plans.