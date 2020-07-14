These are the most unique McDonald's items from around the world — see if you can guess which countries they're from

Joel Page/Portland Portland Press Herald/Getty Images Some McDonald’s items may not be on menus anymore, but they’re still remembered as being some of the most interesting items ever created.

When it comes to McDonald’s menu items, you might be surprised by what you can find around the world.

Some McDonald’s items may not be on menus anymore, but they’re still remembered as being some of the most interesting items ever created. Others, like fried shrimp and bacon rolls, are still on certain international menus.

Here are the most interesting McDonald’s menu items in the world – see if you can guess where they’re from.

McToast Chocolates are a delicious sweet treat, but where can you find them?

Vanarama/McDonald’s McToast Chocolate.

… McToast Chocolate can be found on menus in Germany, as can “lattice fries” which are basically waffle fries.

McCurry pans are bread bowls filled with chicken curry, but which country is this menu item from?

… McCurry could previously be found on menus in India, though the menu still offers interesting dishes like McSpicy Paneer and Green Chilli Kebab Naan.

McLobster rolls may sound unusual, but where could you once find this unusual menu item?

… McLobster used to be found on menus in Canada, and can still be found some summers at McDonald’s locations in Maine and other states in New England.

Nasi Lemak can be found on what international McDonald’s menu?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Nasi Lemak.

… Nasi Lemak, which comes with coconut rice, crispy anchovies, fresh cucumber, and a fried egg, topped with spicy sambal, can be found on McDonald’s menus in Malaysia.

The McKroket is made with a crispy patty filled with ragout pieces of pure beef. Where is it from?

… McKroket burgers can be found on menus in the Netherlands and are called the “typical Dutch burger.”

The Cordon Bleu Burger has triple the meat with a fried chicken patty and bacon piled on top of a beef patty — which country once served this menu item?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Cordon Bleu Burger.

… Cordon Bleu Burger used to be found on menus in Poland. While the menu item is now discontinued, you can still find unusual menu items like espresso lemonade, chocolate macarons, and a McMuffin with cottage cheese and radishes.

In which country can visitors order a bacon roll?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Bacon Roll.

… Bacon rolls, which come with a choice of ketchup or brown sauce, can be found on menus in the UK.

Georgie Pie used to be offered on what international McDonald’s menu?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Georgie Pie.

… Georgie Pie could be found on menus in New Zealand. While the item is now discontinued, New Zealand residents and visitors can still try unique menu items like the Kiwiburger or Big Brekkie Beef Burger.

McNoodles came to which country’s menu in 2020?

… McNoodles used to be found on menus in Austria, though current menus do not appear to carry the item.

Spinach and Parmesan-flavored nuggets may not be typical McDonald’s fare in the states, but which country once served these on its menu?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Spinach and Parmesan Nuggets.

… Spinach and parmesan nuggets were reportedly once on McDonald’s menus in Italy, but are no longer found on the country’s online menu.

McShrimp might not sound too appetizing, but which country has this seafood dish on its menu?

… McShrimp can be found on menus in Russia.

Pancake Helado, pancakes filled with dulce de leche and topped with vanilla ice cream, can be found on which South American country’s McDonald’s menu?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Pancake Helado.

… Pancake Helado can be found on menus in Uruguay.

Chicken McDo & Spaghetti, which comes with a piece of crispy chicken and spaghetti in a meaty tomato sauce, can be found on which country’s McDonald’s menu?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Chicken McDo & Spaghetti.

… Chicken McDo & Spaghetti can be found on menus in the Philippines.

Black and white burgers may no longer be on menus in this country, but where were they once served?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Black and White Burgers.

… Black and white burgers used to be found on menus in China and caused quite the stir when they were released. However, while this item may no longer be on McDonald’s menus, you can still find unique eats like shrimp burgers and double beef burgers topped with German sausages.

Melon Floats are found on McDonald’s menus in which Asian country?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Melon Float.

… Melon Floats, which are described as a “dessert drink with an exquisite taste of mellow carbonated softness of Fantamelon and the mellowness of creamy and rich soft ice cream,” can be found on menus in Japan.

Salmon Beef Burgers used to be found on McDonald’s menus in which country?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Salmon Beef Burger.

… The Salmon Beef Burger used to be found on menus in South Korea. However, while this menu item is no longer available, those looking for surf and turf can still get a Shrimp Beef Burger.

Bubblegum Squash McFlurry is now discontinued but used to be found on which country’s menu?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Bubblegum Squash McFlurry.

… Bubblegum Squash McFlurry used to be found on menus in Australia, and although the sweet treat is gone, Australian McDonald’s-goers can still order McFlurrys with Oreo cookies or mini M&M’s.

Matcha Red Bean Layer Cake can be found where?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Matcha Red Bean Layer Cake.

… Matcha Red Bean Layer Cake can be found on McDonald’s menus in Hong Kong alongside other interesting items like crayfish and egg mayo croissants and chicken and egg burgers.

Kaprao Fish Rice can be found on menus in which country?

Vanarama/McDonald’s Kaprao Fish Rice.

… Kaprao rice can be found on menus in Thailand, alongside other unique items like McWings and McFried Chicken.

McTurco sandwiches used to be offered at McDonald’s restaurants in which country?

… McTurco used to be found on menus in Turkey, but have now been removed. However, Turkish McDonald’s fans can still chow down on exciting menu items like the Chilli Chicken Classic or Double Meatball Burger.

