The 10 Least Healthy Items You Can Get At McDonald's

McDonald’s isn’t exactly known for being healthy.

But some items are far worse for you than others.

The website FindTheBest.com has a comprehensive list of the most caloric menu items at the fast food chain.

These 10 items will pack the biggest caloric punch.

1. Big Breakfast With Hotcakes (1,150 calories).

This breakfast item will cost you about half the day’s recommended calories. It includes eggs, a biscuit, a hashbrown, hotcakes, biscuits, and sausage. Add syrup to the hotcakes and the calories climb even higher.

2. McFlurry With M&M’s, 16 oz cup (930 calories).

This sweet treat has nearly as many calories as the huge breakfast platter. Next time you go to McDonald’s, try sharing with a friend.

3. McCafe Shakes, 22 oz cup (830-850 calories).

The classic strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate shakes have more calories than a meal. They also contain about half the recommended daily value of fat.

4. Cheeseburger Happy Meal (840 calories).

This Happy Meal, which contains a cheeseburger, small fries, and a 12-oz Sprite, is defintely not kid-sized. Swap out the drink for water to save 140 calories.

5. Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese (750 calories).

It’s not surprising that this sandwich is unhealthy. Add large fries and a drink, and the calorie count nearly doubles.

6. Frappe Mocha, Large (680 calories).

This coffee drink will give you more than an afternoon pick-me-up. Try getting unsweetened iced coffee with milk instead.

7. Premium Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich (670 calories).

The fried patty, cheese, and bacon pad the calories on this sandwich. For a healthier option, try the grilled version and skip the cheese or bacon.

8. Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel (630 calories).

This breakfast sandwich has more than double the calories of an Egg McMuffin, thanks to the supersized bagel.

9. Premium McWrap, Crispy Chicken and Bacon (620 calories).

The McWraps were designed to compete with Subway. But the crispy chicken will cost you some extra calories. Try the grilled version at 420 calories.

10. McDonald’s Sausage Biscuit With Egg (570 calories).

You could eat two Egg McMuffins and still have fewer calories than the sausage biscuit.

