18 unforgettable photos of 2015

From the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris at the start of the year to the ongoing war in Syria and political uncertainty around the globe, 2015 has been a tense year.

As we wrap up 2015, here are 18 of the most unforgettable images of 2015.

'This isn't ISIS ... no one's dying,' New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says during a press conference on January 22, 2015, about under-inflated footballs used in the AFC Championship Game. The Boston Globe via Getty Images Last year, ISIS militants shocked the world after rampaging through Iraq and Syria. In this March 12, 2015 photo, a man looks at the rubble of buildings destroyed in the clashes between ISIS militants and Kurdish armed armed groups in the center of the Syrian town of Kobani. Getty Images A file photo of B.B. King during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. The blues legend died on May 14, 2015 at age 89. Kevin Winter/Getty Images David Letterman hosts his final broadcast of the Late Show with David Letterman on May 20, 2015 on CBS. After working 33 years in late night television, leading 6,028 broadcasts, hosting 20,000 total guest appearances, and earning 16 Emmy Awards, Letterman says goodbye to his audience. Getty Images/CBS Misty Copeland made history when she became the first African-American principal ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre company in June. Henry Leutwyler via Getty Images FIFA President Sepp Blatter resigns on June 2, 2015 in the wake of a corruption inquiry. In this photo, a comedian throws dollar bills at Blatter during a press conference. Getty Images German chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with president Obama in southern Germany during the G-7 summit, on June 8, 2015. Both Merkel and Obama insisted that more economic sanctions should be placed on Russia. Michaek Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP, File 'We have made our union a little more perfect,' president Obama said on June 26 when the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry in all 50 states. Getty Images With 26.7 million people watching, the US women's team beat Japan (5-2) in the final of the FIFA World Cup. US rookie Carli Lloyd made history by becoming the first woman to score a hat trick in the match's first half. Lloyd received the international Golden Ball trophy for being the best player in the tournament. Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters Mexico's Attorney General looks into the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary that was used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape on July 12, 2015. Attorney General's Office The death of Cecil the lion, a male Southwest African lion that lived in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, sparked outrage in 2015. Cecil was shot by 55-year-old Walter Palmer, an American recreational big-game hunter in July. Since then, the Obama administration has placed African lions under the protection of the Endangered Species Act. Trophy Hunter America A refugee carrying a child falls after a camerawomen tripped him while he was trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary on September 8, 2015. Lamar Salter Pope Francis along with House and Senate leadership as well as local clergy gather on the balcony of the Speaker of the House on the west front of the US Capitol on September 24, 2015. It was the pontiff's first visit to the US. The Washington Post/via AP The supermoon rises behind the UK's Glastonbury Tor on September 27, 2015. The closest full moon coincided with a lunar eclipse, a combination that has not happened since 1982 and won't happen again until 2033. Getty Images People mourn outside 'Le Petit Cambodge' and 'Le Carillon' restaurants a week after the Paris attacks. Benoit Tessier/Reuters Martin Shkreli, former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is escorted by law enforcement agents on December 17, after being taken into custody following a securities probe. AP Images The Miss Universe 2015 crown is removed from Miss Colombia after host Steve Harvey mistakenly named her as the winner instead of first runner-up on December 20, 2015 in Las Vegas. Miss Philippines was crowned a few moments later. Getty Images The private aerospace company SpaceX hit a number of milestones in 2015, including the successful launch and landing of a reusable rocket on December 21st. Twitter/SpaceX

