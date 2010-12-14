Meet The Most Unemployed Person In America

Gus Lubin
el centro

Photo: ap

Nearly 10 per cent unemployment is nothing to write home about, but hey, it means at least nine out of 10 workers have a job.The statistic gets much, much worse for certain demographics.

Take black workers: 16.0% unemployment.

Construction workers: 19.0% unemployment.

Young workers: 24.6% unemployment.

Put it all together and the hypothetical American who is most likely to be unemployed is: A 19-year-old obese black male high school drop out, who was laid off from an El Centro construction job over 27 weeks ago.

Blacks age 16-19 have the highest unemployment rate

Blacks age 16-19: 46.5% unemployed

Whites age 16-19: 20.9% unemployed

Black men over 20: 16.7% unemployed

Black women over 20: 13.1% unemployed

White men over 20: 9.2% unemployed

White women over 20: 7.6% unemployed

Asians (not seasonally adjusted): 7.6% unemployed

Source: BLS

El Centro, Calif. has the highest unemployment rate

El Centro, Calif.: 29.3% unemployment rate

Yuma, Ariz.: 26.7% unemployment rate

Yuba City, Calif.: 17.8% unemployment rate

Stockton, Calif.: 16.3% unemployment rate

Merced, Calif.: 16.3% unemployment rate

Source: BLS

High school dropouts have the highest unemployment rate

High school dropouts: 15.7% unemployed

High school graduates, no college: 10.0% unemployed

Some college or associate degree: 8.7% unemployed

Bachelor's degree or higher: 5.1% unemployed

Source: BLS

Construction workers have the highest unemployment rate

Construction and extraction workers: 19.0% unemployed

Farming, fishing and forestry workers: 16.9% unemployed

Production occupations: 12.2% unemployed

Transportation and moving materials: 11.3% unemployed

Service occupations: 10.2% unemployed

Source: BLS

The most common reason for unemployment was permanent layoff

Reason for unemployment:

53.6% were permanently laid off

22.9% are re-entering the workforce

9.5% were temporarily laid off

8.2% are new entrants

5.7% quit their last job

Source: BLS

Most unemployed people have been laid off for over 27 weeks

Length of current unemployment:

41.9% for 27 weeks or more

22.3% for 5 to 14 weeks

18.8% for less than 5 weeks

17.1% for 15 to 26 weeks

Source: BLS

Overweight people are more likely to be unemployed

Adults who have been persistently overweight since high school are 50% more likely to be on welfare or unemployed, according to the American Journal of Epidemology.

