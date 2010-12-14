Meet The Most Unemployed Person In America

Photo: ap
Nearly 10 per cent unemployment is nothing to write home about, but hey, it means at least nine out of 10 workers have a job.The statistic gets much, much worse for certain demographics.
Take black workers: 16.0% unemployment.
Construction workers: 19.0% unemployment.
Young workers: 24.6% unemployment.
Put it all together and the hypothetical American who is most likely to be unemployed is: A 19-year-old obese black male high school drop out, who was laid off from an El Centro construction job over 27 weeks ago.
Blacks age 16-19: 46.5% unemployed
Whites age 16-19: 20.9% unemployed
Black men over 20: 16.7% unemployed
Black women over 20: 13.1% unemployed
White men over 20: 9.2% unemployed
White women over 20: 7.6% unemployed
Asians (not seasonally adjusted): 7.6% unemployed
Source: BLS
El Centro, Calif.: 29.3% unemployment rate
Yuma, Ariz.: 26.7% unemployment rate
Yuba City, Calif.: 17.8% unemployment rate
Stockton, Calif.: 16.3% unemployment rate
Merced, Calif.: 16.3% unemployment rate
Source: BLS
High school dropouts: 15.7% unemployed
High school graduates, no college: 10.0% unemployed
Some college or associate degree: 8.7% unemployed
Bachelor's degree or higher: 5.1% unemployed
Source: BLS
Construction and extraction workers: 19.0% unemployed
Farming, fishing and forestry workers: 16.9% unemployed
Production occupations: 12.2% unemployed
Transportation and moving materials: 11.3% unemployed
Service occupations: 10.2% unemployed
Source: BLS
Reason for unemployment:
53.6% were permanently laid off
22.9% are re-entering the workforce
9.5% were temporarily laid off
8.2% are new entrants
5.7% quit their last job
Source: BLS
Length of current unemployment:
41.9% for 27 weeks or more
22.3% for 5 to 14 weeks
18.8% for less than 5 weeks
17.1% for 15 to 26 weeks
Source: BLS
Adults who have been persistently overweight since high school are 50% more likely to be on welfare or unemployed, according to the American Journal of Epidemology.
