Meet The Most Unemployed Person In America

Photo: ap

Nearly 10 per cent unemployment is nothing to write home about, but hey, it means at least nine out of 10 workers have a job.The statistic gets much, much worse for certain demographics.



Take black workers: 16.0% unemployment.

Construction workers: 19.0% unemployment.

Young workers: 24.6% unemployment.

Put it all together and the hypothetical American who is most likely to be unemployed is: A 19-year-old obese black male high school drop out, who was laid off from an El Centro construction job over 27 weeks ago.

