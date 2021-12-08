15 of the most underrated shows that aired in 2021

The second season of HBO Max anthology series “Love Life” starring William Jackson Harper is superior to the buzzier first season.

“Love Life” was one of the first original HBO Max shows available on the streaming service when it launched in 2019, with the first season starring Anna Kendrick as Darby, a young woman living in New York City searching for love.

The second season didn’t drop until fall 2021 and it starred a completely new character: William Jackson Harper (best known as Chidi on “The Good Place”) as Marcus, a newly divorced book editor trying to figure his life out.

While the first season had some buzz, it had an OK 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season, which just wrapped up in November, has an impressive 94% score, but it hasn’t received the same level of attention as season one.

If you love rom-coms, run, don’t walk, to HBO Max ASAP.

Watch the trailer for season two here.