The most underrated TV performances of 2021

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Mutsuko Erskine in ‘Pen15’

It’s hard to single out just one performance from the final batch of episodes in Hulu’s “Pen15,” but these three women deliver a masterclass on a whole different level. Few stars have ever managed to pull off the level of realism and tenderness that Erskine and Konkle have crafted as they played their 13-year-old selves.

In the final half of season two, Erskine’s real mother, Mutsuko, shines in her own solo episode. Each of these actresses beautifully portrayed the nuance and pain and joy found in experiences of women, and they deserve more attention for it. —Kim Renfro, entertainment correspondent