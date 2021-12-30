The most underrated TV performances of 2021

- There was no shortage of great TV in 2021, but a few actors didn’t get as much love as they deserved.
- Some gave subtly brilliant supporting performances in acclaimed shows, like Kaitlin Olson in “Hacks.”
- Others, like Olivia Holt in “Cruel Summer,” were powerhouses in overall underappreciated series.
In the final half of season two, Erskine’s real mother, Mutsuko, shines in her own solo episode. Each of these actresses beautifully portrayed the nuance and pain and joy found in experiences of women, and they deserve more attention for it. —Kim Renfro, entertainment correspondent
Burnham has always been a phenomenal actor (see “Promising Young Woman”), but “Inside” is a whole new level of capturing his innate charm and thoughtfulness and packaging it into an uncannily relatable entertainment experience. The fact that he wrote and directed himself through the whole thing makes it even more impressive. —Kim Renfro, entertainment correspondent
Macfadyen delivers one of television’s most satisfying character evolutions on “Succession” season three. In a span of just nine episodes, he takes Tom Wambsgans from chew-toy to top dog in the Roy family hierarchy, capturing the deep wounds his character experiences along the way with masterful subtlety. —Claudia Willen, entertainment reporter
Braun’s hilarious portrayal of Greg, an outsider in the world’s most vicious family, brings instant levity to an otherwise intense show. His awkward and cringeworthy-in-a-good-way acting seals the deal, making Greg an instant fan-favorite. The season 3 scene when he asked Logan for a rum and coke in a one-on-one meeting could singlehandedly win Braun an Emmy. —Becca Cohen, breaking news fellow
Culkin is the funniest character in “Succession,” period. In the hands of a less talented actor, Culkin’s lines could come off as cringey, but he possesses the comedic talent to deliver each one perfectly. —Tom Murray, entertainment editor
Gilford showed his range as the deeply broken Riley Flynn in Netflix’s latest horror series, “Midnight Mass.” Riley’s storyline was heartbreaking, powerful, and moving, and Gilford showed every ounce of emotion on his character’s face right until the very end. —Caralynn Lippo, entertainment editor
Across multiple timelines spanning three years, Holt plays pretty, popular, perfect Kate Wallis, who turns guarded and sullen after being targeted, groomed, and abused by her vice principal. The range that the role requires is extensive to begin with, but Holt will leave you in awe after “A Secret of My Own,” the episode which finally gives viewers an in-depth look at Kate’s life with her abuser. —Esme Mazzeo, TV/entertainment fellow
Michael Emerson’s delightful, scene-chewing turn as an agent of Satan has gotten most of the “Evil” attention, but Martin proved herself every bit his match in their scenes together. —Allie Pape, features editor
Her Deborah Jr. (a.k.a. “D.J.”) could have been a cliche of a clueless trust-fund baby, but Olson infuses the character with realism and heart, showing just how hard it can be to grow up in the long shadow of a domineering mother. —Allie Pape, features editor
Beharie commands attention, vulnerability, and power in her portrayal of a businesswoman, wife, and mother who is trying to find answers to some of life’s hardest questions. —Charise Frazier, weekend life editor
However, that isn’t to say she doesn’t still surprise us. Pedretti takes the “femme fatale” TV trope and completely turns it on its head with her nuanced performance and her killer chemistry with actor Penn Badgley. —Erin McDowell, reporter for editorial partnerships