12 Of The Most Underrated Jobs In 2013

There are a lot of rewarding jobs that may not seem glamorous, but the pay is great and the job growth high.

These factors put them at the top of job site CareerCast.com’s list of the most underrated jobs of 2013 published Tuesday. The company used survey data that “weighed stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook,” combined with data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The list also takes into account data from the company’s Jobs Rated report, which includes the competitiveness and growth potential of specific fields.

“Perception is not reality in this case,” Tony Lee, publisher at CareerCast, tells Business Insider. “There are some really great jobs on this list that you may not have considered because they don’t seem so exciting.”

Take an emergency medical technician, for example. The job doesn’t require a college degree, but the job growth is a whopping 33%. Plus, it’s a great way to break into the health-care industry.

“People who are EMTs love it,” Lee says. “They are passionate about it, and we find that most of them wouldn’t want to do anything else.”

Many of these professions also made last year’s list of the most underrated jobs, except EMTs and librarians. And three jobs on the list — EMT, plumber, and electrician — don’t even require a college degree.

A stable hiring outlook, competitive pay, and life-enriching work are the common themes of many of the professions on CareerCast’s most undervalued jobs list.

