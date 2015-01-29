The 50 Most Underrated Colleges In America

Facebook//NewJerseyInstituteofTechnology New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Plenty of schools aren’t worth the hype, while others don’t get the recognition they deserve.

To uncover the most underrated colleges in America, we compared US News’ rankings of the best universities and national liberal arts colleges in the country with PayScale’s 2013-2014 College Salary Report, which ranks colleges and universities based on their graduates’ mid-career salaries.

We specifically looked for schools that had relatively low rankings on the US News list but high mid-career salaries.

The school that topped this list is the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where most grads are employed immediately after graduation and earn an average salary of $US98,000 after 10 years of employment.

