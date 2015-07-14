The 10 best 'safety schools'

When students apply to college, it’s usually a safe bet to check out some schools they have a good shot of getting accepted to.
So-called “safety schools” often get a bad reputation for accepting most of their applicants, but many of the colleges are also top academic institutions.
Money Magazine highlighted some of these schools in a new list featuring the “Best Colleges That You Can Actually Get Into” — well-regarded colleges that accept at least 66% of applicants.
In compiling their ranking, Money Magazine looked at categories such as student performance, graduation rates, and the net price of a degree.
Here are the top 10 schools on Money Magazine’s list:
- Texas A&M University — College Station, Texas
- University of Washington, Bothell Campus — Bothell, Washington
- Virginia Tech — Blacksburg, Virginia
- Martin Luther College — New Ulm, Minnesota
- Fairfield University — Fairfield, Connecticut
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy — Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts
- Citadel Military College — Charleston, South Carolina
- Principia College — Elsah, Illinois
- Bryant University — Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Saint John’s University — Collegeville, Minnesote
Check out Money Magazine’s full list here >>
