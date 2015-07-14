The 10 best 'safety schools'

Scott Halleran/Getty Images Fans of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrate in the first quarter of a game against of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas.

When students apply to college, it’s usually a safe bet to check out some schools they have a good shot of getting accepted to.

So-called “safety schools” often get a bad reputation for accepting most of their applicants, but many of the colleges are also top academic institutions.

Money Magazine highlighted some of these schools in a new list featuring the “Best Colleges That You Can Actually Get Into” — well-regarded colleges that accept at least 66% of applicants.

In compiling their ranking, Money Magazine looked at categories such as student performance, graduation rates, and the net price of a degree.

Here are the top 10 schools on Money Magazine’s list:

Texas A&M University — College Station, Texas University of Washington, Bothell Campus — Bothell, Washington Virginia Tech — Blacksburg, Virginia Martin Luther College — New Ulm, Minnesota Fairfield University — Fairfield, Connecticut Massachusetts Maritime Academy — Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts Citadel Military College — Charleston, South Carolina Principia College — Elsah, Illinois Bryant University — Smithfield, Rhode Island Saint John’s University — Collegeville, Minnesote

Check out Money Magazine’s full list here >>

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.