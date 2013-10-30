The 20 Most Underrated Cities For 20-Somethings

Rankings of cities measuring “livability” or “quality of life” are a staple of the Internet. Livability, however, is very much in the eye of the beholder.

Areavibes.com provides a typical such livability metric. Cities are rated by a combination of factors — proximity to amenities, cost of living, crime rates, educational facilities, the local labour market, the housing market, and weather.

The AreaVibes metric seems like it would be helpful to an affluent, mid-career professional with a couple of kids in school who is looking to buy a house and put down roots.

This ranking is completely useless to me. I am a somewhat reckless, single 20-something trying to start a career. Buying a house, settling down, and worrying about what school district I live in are completely alien concepts.

I am far more interested in meeting interesting people and experiencing all that life has to offer. To help me decide where I and other similarly inclined members of my generation should live, I have put together a ranking of my own: the Shiftless Millennial City Index (SMCI). This index is based on amount of parkland, number of large music venues per capita, number of bars per capita, how many people are single, access to public transportation, and cost of living. (You can read more about the methodology here).

We can see which cities are the most underrated by AreaVibes by subtracting SMCI rankings from AreaVibes rankings for the 88 cities ranked by AreaVibes with populations of at least 200,000 — the bigger the difference, the more underrated the city. This gives us an idea of some of the places where shiftless millennials should live.

