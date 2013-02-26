The 5 Most Typecast Roles In TV Ads

When SNL did a sketch about “the one black guy in every commercial,” it opened our eyes to the stereotypical, and often racist, world of the advertising business.



Whether it’s the “non-threatening black friend” or “goofy Asian guy,” typecasting is still prevalent in television commercials today.

Take a look at the five most typecast roles in TV ads here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by William Wei

