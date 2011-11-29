The 8 Most Tweeted Sporting Events Of All Time

When Japan defeated the United States during this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final, twitter traffic peaked at more than 7,000 tweets per second.



That is the third most tweeted event ever, and is only behind Beyoncé’s baby bump revelation (8,868 TPS) and the execution of Troy Davis (7,671 TPS).

But the Women’s World Cup is not the only soccer event represented among the most tweeted events. Nothing sets Twitter ablaze like soccer.

Three of the top eight events feature the beautiful game. And of sporting events, soccer represents the three most tweeted, and four of the top eight.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of non-soccer events for the rest of you…

