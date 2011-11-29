The 8 Most Tweeted Sporting Events Of All Time

Cork Gaines
When Japan defeated the United States during this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final, twitter traffic peaked at more than 7,000 tweets per second.

That is the third most tweeted event ever, and is only behind Beyoncé’s baby bump revelation (8,868 TPS) and the execution of Troy Davis (7,671 TPS).

But the Women’s World Cup is not the only soccer event represented among the most tweeted events. Nothing sets Twitter ablaze like soccer.

Three of the top eight events feature the beautiful game. And of sporting events, soccer represents the three most tweeted, and four of the top eight.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of non-soccer events for the rest of you…

#8 — Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals

Tweets Per Second: 3,085

Date: June 17, 2010

What Happened: The Los Angeles Lakers took bragging rights from their long-time rival Boston Celtics, with an 83-79 win in game 7 of the NBA Finals.

#7 — 2010 FIFA World Cup, Denmark vs Japan

Tweets Per Second: 3,283

Date: June 24, 2010

What Happened: Japan defeated Denmark in the final game of group play. The win allowed Japan to advance to the quarterfinals of the Round of 16.

#6 — 2011 Super Bowl

Tweets Per Second: 4,064

Date: February 6, 2011

What Happened: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 for their fourth Super Bowl title.

#5 — 2011 Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby

Tweets Per Second: 4,995

Date: July 11, 2011

What Happened: Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees won the Home Run Derby, outslugging Adrian Gonzalez in the finals.

#4 — Game 6 of the 2011 NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Tweets Per Second: 5,531

Date: June 12, 2011

What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 105-95 to clinch their first NBA championship and send Lebron James and Company home empty-handed in their first season together.

#3 — 2011 UEFA Champions League, Manchester United vs Barcelona

Tweets Per Second: 6,303

Date: May 28, 2011

What Happened: Barcelona defeated Manchester United 3-1 in what is the essentially the World Cup equivalent for professional teams.

#2 — 2011 Copa America, Brazil vs Paraguay

Tweets Per Second: 7,166

Date: July 17, 2011

What Happened: Brazil lost to Paraguay in the quarterfinals, 2-0 during the shootout, after a 0-0 draw.

#1 — 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup Final, USA vs Japan

Tweets Per Second: 7,196

Date: July 17, 2011

What Happened: Japan defeated the United States 3-1 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw during regulation and extended time. Twitter is huge in Japan. So much so, that it is worth noting that the tweets peaked at 6:22 am local time in Japan.

