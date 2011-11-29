The 8 Most Tweeted Sporting Events Of All Time

When Japan defeated the United States during this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final, twitter traffic peaked at more than 7,000 tweets per second.
That is the third most tweeted event ever, and is only behind Beyoncé’s baby bump revelation (8,868 TPS) and the execution of Troy Davis (7,671 TPS).
Click here to see the 8 most tweeted sporting events >>
But the Women’s World Cup is not the only soccer event represented among the most tweeted events. Nothing sets Twitter ablaze like soccer.
Three of the top eight events feature the beautiful game. And of sporting events, soccer represents the three most tweeted, and four of the top eight.
But don’t worry, there are plenty of non-soccer events for the rest of you…
Tweets Per Second: 3,085
Date: June 17, 2010
What Happened: The Los Angeles Lakers took bragging rights from their long-time rival Boston Celtics, with an 83-79 win in game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Tweets Per Second: 3,283
Date: June 24, 2010
What Happened: Japan defeated Denmark in the final game of group play. The win allowed Japan to advance to the quarterfinals of the Round of 16.
Tweets Per Second: 4,064
Date: February 6, 2011
What Happened: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 for their fourth Super Bowl title.
Tweets Per Second: 4,995
Date: July 11, 2011
What Happened: Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees won the Home Run Derby, outslugging Adrian Gonzalez in the finals.
Tweets Per Second: 5,531
Date: June 12, 2011
What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 105-95 to clinch their first NBA championship and send Lebron James and Company home empty-handed in their first season together.
Tweets Per Second: 6,303
Date: May 28, 2011
What Happened: Barcelona defeated Manchester United 3-1 in what is the essentially the World Cup equivalent for professional teams.
Tweets Per Second: 7,166
Date: July 17, 2011
What Happened: Brazil lost to Paraguay in the quarterfinals, 2-0 during the shootout, after a 0-0 draw.
Tweets Per Second: 7,196
Date: July 17, 2011
What Happened: Japan defeated the United States 3-1 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw during regulation and extended time. Twitter is huge in Japan. So much so, that it is worth noting that the tweets peaked at 6:22 am local time in Japan.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.