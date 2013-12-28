This One Stat Shows How AMC Dominated Twitter This Fall

John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP Images Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, stars of AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad,’ celebrate the series’ final season earlier this year.

Nielsen has released its year-end television viewership analytics, and this year they have launched Twitter TV ratings.

The new measurement tracks how many tweets regarding a television program were sent during the premiere of a show’s new episode.

Nielsen only began tracking tweets since September and ended 2013’s list at the end of November, essentially making the list relevant to this fall.

AMC’s “Breaking Bad” was a dominant force in its acclaimed final season. Twitter chatter about the show reached about 6 million users each episode, with 266,000 of those users tweeting about “Breaking Bad” themselves.

The network’s other hit, “The Walking Dead,” generated 490,000 tweets per episode, reaching an audience of 4.8 million Twitter users.

Here’s the top 10, via Nielsen:

