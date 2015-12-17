RANKED: The top trending people of 2015 according to Google

Reebok UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey

On Wednesday, Google released its list of the most searched terms of 2015.

Annually, there are about 1.2 trillion searches made on Google, and the company trawls through its data at the end of every year to come up with lists of the most popular terms.

Google’s list of the top trending people of the year refers to “the searches that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2015 as compared to 2014,” according to a Google spokesperson.

Here are the top 10 most trending people on Google in the past year.

9. Adele XL Recordings Adele. Adele's blockbuster new album '25'was released in November, selling 2.3 million copies in its first three days according to Nielsen, CNN reports. 8. Rachel Dolezal NBC News/Anthony Quintano Rachel Dolezal with NBC's Matt Lauer Rachel Dolezal, the former head of an NAACP chapter, came under national scrutiny after saying she identified as black and suffered hate crimes because of her professed race. Critics slammed her for misrepresenting her ethnicity and identity and attempting to 'pass' as black while avoiding cultural burdens. 7. Brian Williams Monica Schipper/Getty Images NBC News Anchor Brian Williams speaks onstage at The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2014. 'NBC Nightly News' anchor Brian Williams was suspended for 6 months after he confessed to saying things that weren't true about his coverage of the Iraq war. 6. Charlie Sheen Getty Images In November, actor Charlie Sheen announced on NBC's 'Today' show that he's HIV-positive. 5. Ruby Rose Graham Denholm/Getty Images 29-year-old Australia-native Ruby Rose got her big break in 2015 on the third season of Netflix original series 'Orange Is the New Black,' where she plays mysterious new inmate Stella Carlin. 4. Donald Trump Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Donald Trump. Businessman and real estate mogul Donald Trump announced his run for president in 2015. 3. Ronda Rousey Reebok UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is believed by many to be the most dominate female athlete of all time. She was voted ESPN's 'Best Female Athlete Ever.' 2. Caitlyn Jenner Kevin Winter/Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner came out as trans this year, and was awarded 'Woman of the Year' by Glamour Magazine. 1. Lamar Odom AP Lamar Odom. The former basketball player was found in a hotel room after allegedly overdosing on drugs. He is currently in recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.