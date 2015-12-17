RANKED: The top trending people of 2015 according to Google

On Wednesday, Google released its list of the most searched terms of 2015.
Annually, there are about 1.2 trillion searches made on Google, and the company trawls through its data at the end of every year to come up with lists of the most popular terms.
Google’s list of the top trending people of the year refers to “the searches that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2015 as compared to 2014,” according to a Google spokesperson.
Here are the top 10 most trending people on Google in the past year.
Adele's blockbuster new album '25'was released in November, selling 2.3 million copies in its first three days according to Nielsen, CNN reports.
Rachel Dolezal, the former head of an NAACP chapter, came under national scrutiny after saying she identified as black and suffered hate crimes because of her professed race. Critics slammed her for misrepresenting her ethnicity and identity and attempting to 'pass' as black while avoiding cultural burdens.
'NBC Nightly News' anchor Brian Williams was suspended for 6 months after he confessed to saying things that weren't true about his coverage of the Iraq war.
In November, actor Charlie Sheen announced on NBC's 'Today' show that he's HIV-positive.
29-year-old Australia-native Ruby Rose got her big break in 2015 on the third season of Netflix original series 'Orange Is the New Black,' where she plays mysterious new inmate Stella Carlin.
Businessman and real estate mogul Donald Trump announced his run for president in 2015.
UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is believed by many to be the most dominate female athlete of all time. She was voted ESPN's 'Best Female Athlete Ever.'
Caitlyn Jenner came out as trans this year, and was awarded 'Woman of the Year' by Glamour Magazine.
