Most Terrorists Look Nothing Like You Imagined

Most terrorists are highly educated, employed and a native of the country where they attack.



This goes against previous studied portraying terrorists as isolated from their communities and vulnerable to brainwashing, according to a recent study by Karen Jacques and Paul J. Taylor published by the American Psychological Association.

The study cites Muriel Degauque, a college-educated Belgium woman from a supportive community who converted to Islam and detonated a bomb that killed five people. The community was confused because she was well-liked and amiable.

And far from the stereotype that they’re social outcasts, terrorists are likely to be married, according to the study.

The researchers examined biographical data on 222 female and 269 male terrorists connected to one of 13 conflicts involving nationalist-separatists, social revolutionaries or religious fundamentalists, including al Qaeda, the Irish Republican Army and the Popular Liberation Army of Colombia.

The study’s median age for female terrorists was 22.6, for males it was 22.2.

He’s a chart showing the job status of male and female terrorists:

Photo: apa.org

