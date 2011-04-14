The Most Heavily Taxed Countries In The World

Gregory White
April 18th approaches and as tax season starts to heat up we all start steaming about the cash the government wants from us for living in the U.S.A.

But let’s just put something into perspective real quickly.

In other countries taxes are way higher.

And in fact, it’s only because our own taxes can go way higher that foreign bond investors haven’t totally freaked out yet about lending us so much money.

Note: Rankings limited to OECD countries using 2009 OECD data on statutory income tax rates. These taxes may not include local taxes, municipal taxes, city taxes, or VAT. They are, as stated, statutory income tax rates.

#14 Portugal

Top statutory income tax rate: 42%

Top marginal all-in rate: 48.4%

Source: OECD

#13 Spain

Top statutory income tax rate: 43.0%

Top marginal all-in rate: 43.0%

Source: OECD

#12 Italy

Top statutory income tax rate: 44.9%

Top marginal all-in rate: 50.7%

Source: OECD

#11 Canada

Top statutory income tax rate: 46.4%

Top marginal all-in rate: 46.4%

Source: OECD

#10 Australia

Top statutory income tax rate: 46.5%

Top marginal all-in rate: 46.5%

Source: OECD

#9 Germany

Top statutory income tax rate: 47.5%

Top marginal all-in rate: 47.5%

Source: OECD

#8 France

Top statutory income tax rate: 47.8%

Top marginal all-in rate: 49.8%

Source: OECD

#7 Finland

Top statutory income tax rate: 49.1%

Top marginal all-in rate: 55.0%

Source: OECD

#6 Austria

Top statutory income tax rate: 50.0%

Top marginal all-in rate: 42.7%

Source: OECD

#5 Japan

Top statutory income tax rate: 50.0%

Top marginal all-in rate: 47.7%

Source: OECD

#4 Denmark

Top statutory income tax rate: 51.6%

Top marginal all-in rate: 62.8%

Source: OECD

#3 Netherlands

Top statutory income tax rate: 52.0%

Top marginal all-in rate: 50.0%

Source: OECD

#2 Belgium

Top statutory income tax rate: 53.7%

Top marginal all-in rate: 59.5%

Source: OECD

#1 Sweden

Top statutory income tax rate: 56.5%

Top marginal all-in rate: 56.5%

Source: OECD

And the U.S...

Top statutory income tax rate: 41.9%

Top marginal all-in rate: 43.2%

Source: OECD

Still don't think they are low enough?

