The Most Heavily Taxed Countries In The World

April 18th approaches and as tax season starts to heat up we all start steaming about the cash the government wants from us for living in the U.S.A.



But let’s just put something into perspective real quickly.

In other countries taxes are way higher.

And in fact, it’s only because our own taxes can go way higher that foreign bond investors haven’t totally freaked out yet about lending us so much money.

Note: Rankings limited to OECD countries using 2009 OECD data on statutory income tax rates. These taxes may not include local taxes, municipal taxes, city taxes, or VAT. They are, as stated, statutory income tax rates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.