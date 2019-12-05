The movies and franchises that were talked about the most in 2019 on Reddit

Warner Bros. ‘Joker’

“Joker” was Reddit’s most discussed movie of 2019, topping other box-office hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Lion King.”

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” was the only original movie to make the list.

“Game of Thrones” topped Reddit’s list of the biggest franchises of the year.

“Avengers: Endgame” ruled the box office this year, but it didn’t rule Reddit.

The discussion-thread website, in partnership with consumer analytics company Brandwatch, revealed its most popular movies and entertainment franchises of 2019 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. and DC’s “Joker,” the R-rated origin story that has grossed more than $US1 billion worldwide, topped Reddit’s list of most discussed movies on the platform for the year.

“Joker” has sparked both controversy and Oscar buzz this year as it exceeds all expectations at the box office. “Endgame” surpassed “Avatar” this year as the biggest movie of all time. But it failed to crack the top five movies among Reddit users, who even discussed “Aquaman” – which was released in December 2018 – more than some of this year’s other biggest hits like Disney remakes “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

The only original movie to make the list – as in, not a remake, sequel, or adaptation – was Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” – which concluded this year with a divisive final season – topped Reddit’s list of top franchises. The list also included “Star Wars” and, more surprisingly, “Star Trek.”

Below are Reddit’s most discussed movies and its top franchises of 2019:

10. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sony

Release date: July 26, 2019

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Worldwide box office: $US372 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “A bittersweet, complex, conversation-starting look back at the film business at the close of a tumultuous decade, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also works as a strong argument for why it’s too soon for Tarantino to pack it in.” – Slate

9. “Toy Story 4”

Release date: June 20, 2019

Director: Josh Cooley

Worldwide box office: $US1.07 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “Finding your purpose, embracing your destiny and accepting your mortality are mature themes for a children’s film, but ‘Toy Story 4’ handles them nimbly while still managing to be a colourful family adventure.” –Detroit News

8. “The Lion King”

Disney

Release date: July 19, 2019

Director: Jon Favreau

Worldwide box office: $US1.66 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

What critics said: “Despite the superstar talent of the cast and the stunning presentation, it misses some of the heart that placed the original securely in the pop culture canon.” – Salon

7. “Glass”

Blumhouse

Release date: January 18, 2019

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Worldwide box office: $US247 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “There are a few thoughtfully placed cameras and thrilling moments – Bruce Willis vs. a door, for one – but they’re not nearly enough to make this self-conscious live-action comic book worthwhile.” – San Diego Reader

6. “Avengers: Endgame”

Marvel Studios

Release date: April 26, 2019

Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

Worldwide box office: $US2.8 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “The MCU’s long goodbye to the Avengers (is it really?) comes off as truly epic and thunderously exciting. But here’s the big surprise – it’s also an emotional wipeout.” – Rolling Stone

5. “Shazam!”

Warner Bros.

Release date: April 5, 2019

Director: David F. Sandberg

Worldwide box office: $US364 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “What ‘Shazam!’ lacks most obviously is gravitas. And grimness. Also bleakness, darkness and relentless self-seriousness. In other words, it’s terrific fun.” – Wall Street Journal

4. “Aladdin”

Disney

Release date: May 24, 2019

Director: Guy Ritchie

Worldwide box office: $US1.05 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: “The new telling brings little that feels essential, and the missing elements – chiefly, the controlled chaos and unbridled comedy of the late Robin Williams’ vocal performance – have given the film’s candy-coloured visual palate a homesick pall.” – Observer

3. “Aquaman”

Warner Bros.

Release date: December 21, 2018

Director: James Wan

Worldwide box office: $US1.15 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 65%

What critics said: “Aquaman works because it isn’t laughing at itself – it’s both joyously whimsical and confident in its own sea-worthiness.” – The Atlantic

2. “Captain Marvel”

Marvel Studios

Release date: March 8, 2019

Director: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Worldwide box office: $US1.13 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%

What critics said: “Captain Marvel may be good enough to satisfy the series’ built-in audience, but might disappoint anyone expecting more.” – BBC

1. “Joker”

Warner Bros.

Release date: October 2, 2019

Director: Todd Phillips

Worldwide box office: $US1.05 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “Bleak and juvenile.” –Guardian

The top franchises on Reddit in 2019

HBO ‘Game of Thrones’

“Game of Thrones” Marvel Cinematic Universe “Star Wars” “Star Trek” DC Films

