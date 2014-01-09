These Are The Most Talked About Fashion Brands Of 2013

AP Photo/Christophe Ena Models showing the Christian Dior spring/summer 2014 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

Analytics firm MediaRadar combed through the top women’s fashion magazines and tallied every editorial mention of a brand or a photo associated with it.

That household names like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci are in the top 10 is not surprising, said MediaRadar data analyst and media liaison Jackson Richards. There were some rising stars, however.

“There are newer brands like Stella McCartney and Proenza Schouler that got a lot of coverage,” he said. Those two brands, with 657 and 747 credits, respectively, beat out timeless labels like Burberry and Givenchy.

Richards also mentioned that Michael Kors’ popularity has been increasing in recent years.

The editorial credits in the list below were taken from Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Marie Claire, People Style Watch, Vogue, and W:

Chanel: 1,656 Christian Dior: 1,456 Marc Jacobs: 1,225 Michael Kors: 1,221 Louis Vuitton: 1,181 Prada: 1,007 Gucci: 965 Calvin Klein: 905 Celine: 897 Balenciaga: 891

MediaRadar will show this list to both publishers and sales teams to help them with their advertising decisions.

