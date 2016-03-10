26 of the most surreal landscapes on the planet

Shutterstock/Aleksandra H. Kossowska The Danakil Depression in Ethiopia is one of the hottest places in the world.

Planet Earth is full of bizarre landscapes.

Some are land formations moulded over thousands of years by Mother Nature, while others are man-made creations that have altered the earth in strange ways.

From the bubbling lava lakes of Ethiopia, to a lake that has been nestled in the desert for 2,000 years, here are 26 landscapes that are so incredible, it’s hard to believe they’re real.

Megan Willett wrote an earlier verson of this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.