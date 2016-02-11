13 NFL teams have still never won a Super Bowl

The old saying is that “on any given Sunday, any team in the NFL can beat any other team,” but when it comes to the Super Bowl, the NFL doesn’t have quite as much parity as they would like you to believe.

With a win on Sunday, the Denver Broncos became the ninth franchise to win at least three Super Bowls. To put that another way, 37 of the 50 Super Bowls have been won by about one-fourth (9) of the teams.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are still 13 franchises that have never had the pleasure of lifting the Lombardi Trophy, including some classic NFL franchises like the Eagles, Lions, Browns, Vikings, and Chargers.

