13 NFL teams have still never won a Super Bowl

With two weeks to go in the regular season, the New England Patriots (30%) and the Dallas Cowboys (18%) are the favourites to win the Super Bowl, according to FiveThirtyEight. It would be the fifth Super Bowl win for the Patriots and the record-tying sixth for the Cowboys, suggesting once again that that there is not as much parity in the NFL as they would like you to believe.

Last season, the Denver Broncos became the ninth franchise to win at least three Super Bowls. Those nine teams have accounted for 74% (37 of 50) of all Super Bowl wins.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are still 13 franchises that have never had the pleasure of lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Those teams have combined to play 551 seasons during the Super Bowl era. And that drought is unlikely to change this season as the Falcons (6%) and the Lions (3%) are the only teams from that group with at least a 1% chance to win Super Bowl LI.

NOW WATCH: A new theory suggests this is the real reason Cam Newton stormed out of his press conference



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.