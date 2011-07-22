The 15 Most Suicidal Cities In America

Photo: www.flickr.com

It won’t surprise anyone to learn that Las Vegas has the highest suicide rate in America.At 34.5 per 100,000 people annually, Sin City scores over three times above the national rate of 10.7. One assumes there are many more people thinking about killing themselves every night when the wrong cards land.



As for other suicidal cities, there’s no clear pattern.

Researchers found that happy areas may have higher rates than sad areas, according to KLTV 7: “Deep down we are creatures of comparison, even though we may not always realise that,” explained [economist Andrew Oswald], so living in a place where there are lots of satisfied people may make depressed people feel even more desolate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.