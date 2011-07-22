The 15 Most Suicidal Cities In America

Photo: www.flickr.com
It won’t surprise anyone to learn that Las Vegas has the highest suicide rate in America.At 34.5 per 100,000 people annually, Sin City scores over three times above the national rate of 10.7. One assumes there are many more people thinking about killing themselves every night when the wrong cards land.
As for other suicidal cities, there’s no clear pattern.
Researchers found that happy areas may have higher rates than sad areas, according to KLTV 7: “Deep down we are creatures of comparison, even though we may not always realise that,” explained [economist Andrew Oswald], so living in a place where there are lots of satisfied people may make depressed people feel even more desolate.
Annual rate: 14.5 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990-2004, Tulsa had a 50.1% change in suicide rates -- the highest was 34.2 in 2002.
In 2008, Tulsa's suicide rates made headlines again when three Edison Preparatory School students killed themselves and school officials called the situation a crisis.
Annual rate: 14.7 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990-2004, Phoenix had a 22.3% change in suicidal rates, reaching the high mark in 1995 with an annual rate of 19.
According to The Arizona Republic, the state of Arizona is 'consistently among the most deadly states in the nation for gun violence' and Phoenix -- along with Mesa and Tucson -- is ranked among the nation's top four for firearms licensing.
According to city-data, Phoenix has an unemployment rate of 10% as of March 2011.
Annual rate: 14.8 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990 to 2004, there was an 11% change in suicide rates in Fresno with a peak reached at 19.2 in 1992.
According to city-data, Fresno has an alarming unemployment rate of 17.3% as of March 2011. In 2009, Fresno's crime index was 412.1 compared to the average U.S. crime index of 279 in the same year.
Annual rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people annually
Between 1990 and 2004, there was a 12.9 per cent change in suicide rates in Portland with a high of a 21.6 annual rate in 1994.
Bloomberg Business reports:
'The Oregon suicide and drug and alcohol help lines received 71% more calls in January 2009 than it did the previous January, including more calls from people having suicidal thoughts because of severe financial stress.'
According to city-data, Portland has an unemployment rate of 9.5% as of March 2011.
Annual rate: 15.2 per 100,000 people annually
Pittsburgh has a crime index of 440.7 compared to the average U.S. crime index of 279 in 2009.
According to city-data, Pittsburgh has an unemployment rate of 7.3% as of March 2011.
Annual rate: 15.2 per 100,000 people annually
According to city-data, Wichita has an unemployment rate of 9.2% as of March 2011.
Annual rate: 15.6 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990 to 2004, there was a 16.3% change in Jacksonville's suicide rates and the highest annual rate was 18.6 in 1990.
Shockingly, suicides in the Sunshine State take the lives of more than 2,000 people annually and has the second highest number of suicides in the nation as of 2007. In 2009, there were 2,854 cases of suicides reported in Florida.
According to city-data, Jacksonville has an unemployment rate of 10.3% as of March 2011 and the crime index was 510 in 2009.
Annual rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people annually
In 2011, the cost of living index in Miami is 115.9 which leads the U.S. average of 100, according to city-data. Miami also has an unemployment rate of 13.1%.
In 2009, the crime index was 568.8 for the city.
Annual rate: 19.6 per 100,000 people annually
According to city-data, Mesa has an unemployment rate of 7.9% as of March 2011.
According to Arizona Suicide Prevention Alert, there were 784 reported cases of suicides in 2002 which is 300% higher than the national average.
Annual rate: 21 per 100,000 people annually
According to the New Mexico Suicide Prevention Resource centre, an average of 342 residents died each year from suicides between 1999 to 2005. Senior citizens are the most common victims.
Albuquerque has an unemployment rate of 7.1% as of March 2011.
Annual rate: 22.7 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990 to 2004, the highest suicide rate hit at 27.3 in 1997.
According to city-data, Sacramento has an unemployment rate of 14.7% as of March 2011 and a crime index of 494.6 in 2009.
Annual rate : 25 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990 to 2004, Tucson's suicide rates have changed by 21.2% with the rate being the highest at 29 in 1999.
For the third consecutive year, suicides among senior citizens in Arizona have increased.
Annual rate: 26.1 per 100,000 people annually
The highest rate was 27.8 in 1995.
Colorado's high altitude may be to blamed: Oxygen deprivation is believe to worsen depression and be a strong suicide predictor.
According to city-data, unemployment in Colorado Springs is 9.8% as of March 2011, higher than the state's 9.2%.
Annual rate: 34.5 per 100,000 people annually
From 1990 to 2004, there was a 20.7% change in Las Vegas' suicide rates with the highest one coming in at 35.6 in 1993.
According to city-data, unemployment is at a depressing 13.7%.
Gambling is not believed to be the culprit behind the city's rank.
