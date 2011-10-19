The 19 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Kill Yourself

Photo: ap
Sometimes the pressure gets to you.High-skill and high-stakes occupations have elevated suicide rates, according to data compiled with help from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Dentists really are suicidal, as has been reported before.
But physicians are even more likely to kill themselves, with a suicide rate nearly 100% above average.
Engineers, financiers and lawyers also make the list, along with certain highly-skilled blue collar jobs.
We are the first publication to sort through NIOSH’s database on cause of death by occupation, which includes more than 11 million death certificates dated from 1984 to 1998. The numbers listed in this article refer to white men in occupations with a sample size greater than 1,000 deaths. See the last slides for a discussion of suicide rates for other races and genders.
NIOSH recorded 439 suicides among 8,324 white male deaths. Category includes electrical & electronic technicians.
NIOSH recorded 94 suicides among 4,959 white male deaths. Category includes all farm managers except horticultural.
NIOSH recorded 44 suicides among 2,012 white male deaths. Category includes lathe & turning machine operators.
NIOSH recorded 89 suicides among 2,017 white male deaths. Category includes electrical & electronic equipment assemblers.
NIOSH recorded 460 suicides among 18,763 white male deaths. Category includes real estate sales occupations.
NIOSH recorded 48 suicides among 2,084 white male deaths. Category includes hand molders & shapers except jewellers.
NIOSH recorded 148 suicides among 3,068 white male deaths. Category includes social scientists & urban planners.
NIOSH recorded 35 suicides among 2,038 white male deaths. Category includes supervisors of material moving equipment operators.
NIOSH recorded 43 suicides among 1,516 white male deaths. Category includes chiropractors (a licensed profession) along with miscellaneous unlicensed health diagnosing practitioners.
NIOSH recorded 170 suicides among 4,562 white male deaths. Category includes securities and financial services sales occupations.
NIOSH recorded 35 suicides among 1,295 white male deaths. Category includes marine engineers & naval architects.
We focused on white men because they represented by far the largest data set. Data can't be compared across demographics because each suicide rate is compared to the average rate for a particular demographics.
For white women, the most suicidal jobs with a large sample size were physicians (2.78 times higher than average); sales related occupations (2.42 times higher than average); and police and detectives (2.03 times higher than average).
For black men, the most suicidal jobs with a large sample size were police & detectives (2.55 times higher than average); furnace operators (2.01 times higher than average); and electricians (1.78 times higher than average).
For black women, the most suicidal jobs with a large sample size were protective service occupations (2.79 times higher than average); sales supervisors (2 times higher than average); and packaging machine operators (1.96 times higher than average).
