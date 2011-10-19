The 19 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Kill Yourself

Photo: ap

Sometimes the pressure gets to you.High-skill and high-stakes occupations have elevated suicide rates, according to data compiled with help from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.



See the most suicidal jobs >

Dentists really are suicidal, as has been reported before.

But physicians are even more likely to kill themselves, with a suicide rate nearly 100% above average.

Engineers, financiers and lawyers also make the list, along with certain highly-skilled blue collar jobs.

We are the first publication to sort through NIOSH’s database on cause of death by occupation, which includes more than 11 million death certificates dated from 1984 to 1998. The numbers listed in this article refer to white men in occupations with a sample size greater than 1,000 deaths. See the last slides for a discussion of suicide rates for other races and genders.

