The 15 Most Suicidal Countries In The World

There are two big trends in suicide around the world:



1. Men kill themselves more than women.

2. Recessions drive up the rate of suicide.

It’s the second factor that’s particularly disconcerting. While America’s suicide rate is relatively low — 11 per 100,000 — we are also in the midst of an protracted recession.

Much of Eastern Europe, including Russia, count among the most suicidal countries in the world. So does Japan.

