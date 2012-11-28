These Are The Most Successful Startups To Come Out Of TechStars

Photo: Techstars via Inc.com
TechStars has become one of the most prominent startup accelerators in the world, with locations in Boston, Boulder, New York, Seattle, and San Antonio.Since its first class in Boulder during the summer of 2007, TechStars has helped birth 150 companies, providing not just seed funding but coaching and discounts on services like hosting.
Of those 150 companies, 115 are still active, 17 have been acquired, and 18 have closed up shop.
TechStars invests $18,000 in each startup for a 6% stake right off the bat, and startups can take an optional $100,000 convertible note from a group of investors who partner with TechStars.
TechStars’ biggest exit to date happened just last month when Telenav acquired ThinkNear for $22.5 million.
Founders: Ari Newman, Tom Chikoore
What it is: Social media monitoring service.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007
Total funding: $1.9 million
Founder: Isaac Keyet, Jon Fox, Josh Morgan
What it is: Commenting system for enhancing and encouraging conversation on blogs and websites.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007
Total funding: $500,000
Founders: Johann Moonesinghe, Doug Ludlow
What it is: Widget maker for sharing blog posts and news across multiple services.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009
Total funding: $300,000
Founders: Matt Galligan, Ben Brightwell, Brian DeWitt
What it is: Social network aggregator.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007
Total funding: $400,000
Founders: Arron Kallenberg, Theron McCollough, Anthony Dimitre
What it is: Recommendation service to match people with similar interests based on the content they have created online.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009
Total funding: $195,000
Founders: Stephen Blankenship, Andy Smith
What it is: Social network for fitness, training, and motivation.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2008
Total funding: $525,000
Founders: Emily Olson, Rob LaFave, Nik Bauman
What it is: Online marketplace and subscription service for artisan foods.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2008
Total funding: $1 million
Founders: Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, Tim Jenkins
What it is: Service to ensure automated messages reach the intended recipient.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009
Total funding: $27.4 million
Founder: Laura Fitton
What it is: Social business management platform.
TechStars class: Boston, Summer 2009
Total funding: $2.35 million
Founders: Brandy Becker, Martin May, Rob Lawson
What it is: Social discovery network for meeting people around you and finding new places.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007
Total funding: $1.42 million
Founders: Ajay Kulkarni, Andy Cheung
What it is: Personal relationship manager.
TechStars class: Boston, Summer 2009
Total funding: $12,000
Romotive has raised $11.5 million to date from A-list investors like Tony Hsieh, David Tisch, and Sequoia Capital
Founders: Keller Rinaudo
What it is: A robot that wheels around your iPhone
TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2011
Total funding: $11.5 million
Founders: Nate Abbott, Natty Zola
What it is: Service for recording and discovering travel experiences.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009
Total funding: $750,000
Founders: Jerome Breche, Jerome Mouton
What it is: TimZon's flagship product SnapEngage is a live chat solution for businesses.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009
Total funding: $18,000
Founders: Dave Angulo, Richard Grote
What it is: Social data for brand marketers.
TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2010
Total funding: $359,000
Founders: Brandon Bloom, Aydin Ghajar, Steve Krenzel
What it is: Web-based enterprise software that streamlines communication for companies between project managers, executives, and stakeholders.
TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010
Total funding: $532,000
Founders: Kareem Amin, Nicolae Rusan, Nav Patel
What it is: Flipboard-like Web discovery platform.
TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010
Total funding: $225,000
Founders: Michael Komarnitsky, Marc Kamaka
What it is: Rewards-management tool for frequent fliers.
TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010
Total funding: $12,000
Founders: Eli Portnoy, John Hinnegan
What it is: Location-based mobile ad network.
TechStars class: New York City, Winter 2011
Total funding: $1.63 million
