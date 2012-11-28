These Are The Most Successful Startups To Come Out Of TechStars

Photo: Techstars via Inc.com

TechStars has become one of the most prominent startup accelerators in the world, with locations in Boston, Boulder, New York, Seattle, and San Antonio.Since its first class in Boulder during the summer of 2007, TechStars has helped birth 150 companies, providing not just seed funding but coaching and discounts on services like hosting.



Of those 150 companies, 115 are still active, 17 have been acquired, and 18 have closed up shop.

TechStars invests $18,000 in each startup for a 6% stake right off the bat, and startups can take an optional $100,000 convertible note from a group of investors who partner with TechStars.

TechStars’ biggest exit to date happened just last month when Telenav acquired ThinkNear for $22.5 million.

Filtrbox was acquired by Jive Software in 2010 for an undisclosed amount Founders: Ari Newman, Tom Chikoore What it is: Social media monitoring service. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007 Total funding: $1.9 million IntenseDebate was acquired by WordPress maker Automattic in 2008 for an undisclosed amount Founder: Isaac Keyet, Jon Fox, Josh Morgan What it is: Commenting system for enhancing and encouraging conversation on blogs and websites. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007 Total funding: $500,000 MadKast was acquired by ShareThis in 2008 for an undisclosed amount Founders: Johann Moonesinghe, Doug Ludlow What it is: Widget maker for sharing blog posts and news across multiple services. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009 Total funding: $300,000 Socialthing was acquired by AOL in 2008 for a rumoured price between $5 million and $10 million Founders: Matt Galligan, Ben Brightwell, Brian DeWitt What it is: Social network aggregator. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007 Total funding: $400,000 Localcents (Villij) was acquired by Tout'd in October of this year for an undisclosed amount Founders: Arron Kallenberg, Theron McCollough, Anthony Dimitre What it is: Recommendation service to match people with similar interests based on the content they have created online. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009 Total funding: $195,000 DailyBurn was acquired by Mindspark Interactive Network in 2010 for an undisclosed amount Founders: Stephen Blankenship, Andy Smith What it is: Social network for fitness, training, and motivation. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2008 Total funding: $525,000 Foodzie was acquired by Joyus earlier this year for an undisclosed amount Founders: Emily Olson, Rob LaFave, Nik Bauman What it is: Online marketplace and subscription service for artisan foods. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2008 Total funding: $1 million SendGrid has raised $27.4 million to date and sends 2.6 billion monthly emails Founders: Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, Tim Jenkins What it is: Service to ensure automated messages reach the intended recipient. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009 Total funding: $27.4 million Oneforty was acquired by HubSpot in 2011 for an undisclosed amount Founder: Laura Fitton What it is: Social business management platform. TechStars class: Boston, Summer 2009 Total funding: $2.35 million Brightkite was acquired by Limbo in 2009 for an undisclosed amount Founders: Brandy Becker, Martin May, Rob Lawson What it is: Social discovery network for meeting people around you and finding new places. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007 Total funding: $1.42 million Sensobi was acquired by GroupMe in 2011 for an undisclosed amount Founders: Ajay Kulkarni, Andy Cheung What it is: Personal relationship manager. TechStars class: Boston, Summer 2009 Total funding: $12,000 Romotive has raised $11.5 million to date from A-list investors like Tony Hsieh, David Tisch, and Sequoia Capital Founders: Keller Rinaudo What it is: A robot that wheels around your iPhone TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2011 Total funding: $11.5 million Everlater was acquired by MapQuest this year for an undisclosed amount Founders: Nate Abbott, Natty Zola What it is: Service for recording and discovering travel experiences. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009 Total funding: $750,000 TimZon was acquired by The Felix Fun earlier this year for an undisclosed amount Founders: Jerome Breche, Jerome Mouton What it is: TimZon's flagship product SnapEngage is a live chat solution for businesses. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009 Total funding: $18,000 Spot Influence merged with SpotRight in July Founders: Dave Angulo, Richard Grote What it is: Social data for brand marketers. TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2010 Total funding: $359,000 Thinkfuse was acquired by Salesforce earlier this year for an undisclosed amount Founders: Brandon Bloom, Aydin Ghajar, Steve Krenzel What it is: Web-based enterprise software that streamlines communication for companies between project managers, executives, and stakeholders. TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010 Total funding: $532,000 The Shared Web was acquired by Sailthru earlier this year for an undisclosed amount Founders: Kareem Amin, Nicolae Rusan, Nav Patel What it is: Flipboard-like Web discovery platform. TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010 Total funding: $225,000 GoMiles was acquired by Traxo in September for an undisclosed amount Founders: Michael Komarnitsky, Marc Kamaka What it is: Rewards-management tool for frequent fliers. TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010 Total funding: $12,000 ThinkNear was acquired by Telenav in October for $22.5 million Founders: Eli Portnoy, John Hinnegan What it is: Location-based mobile ad network. TechStars class: New York City, Winter 2011 Total funding: $1.63 million Want to learn how to make an awesome pitch? Here Are The Best Startup Pitches We've Ever Seen >

