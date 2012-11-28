These Are The Most Successful Startups To Come Out Of TechStars

TechStars has become one of the most prominent startup accelerators in the world, with locations in Boston, Boulder, New York, Seattle, and San Antonio.Since its first class in Boulder during the summer of 2007, TechStars has helped birth 150 companies, providing not just seed funding but coaching and discounts on services like hosting.

Of those 150 companies, 115 are still active, 17 have been acquired, and 18 have closed up shop.

TechStars invests $18,000 in each startup for a 6% stake right off the bat, and startups can take an optional $100,000 convertible note from a group of investors who partner with TechStars.

TechStars’ biggest exit to date happened just last month when Telenav acquired ThinkNear for $22.5 million.

Filtrbox was acquired by Jive Software in 2010 for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Ari Newman, Tom Chikoore

What it is: Social media monitoring service.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007

Total funding: $1.9 million

IntenseDebate was acquired by WordPress maker Automattic in 2008 for an undisclosed amount

Founder: Isaac Keyet, Jon Fox, Josh Morgan

What it is: Commenting system for enhancing and encouraging conversation on blogs and websites.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007

Total funding: $500,000

MadKast was acquired by ShareThis in 2008 for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Johann Moonesinghe, Doug Ludlow

What it is: Widget maker for sharing blog posts and news across multiple services.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009

Total funding: $300,000

Socialthing was acquired by AOL in 2008 for a rumoured price between $5 million and $10 million

Founders: Matt Galligan, Ben Brightwell, Brian DeWitt

What it is: Social network aggregator.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007

Total funding: $400,000

Localcents (Villij) was acquired by Tout'd in October of this year for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Arron Kallenberg, Theron McCollough, Anthony Dimitre

What it is: Recommendation service to match people with similar interests based on the content they have created online.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009

Total funding: $195,000

DailyBurn was acquired by Mindspark Interactive Network in 2010 for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Stephen Blankenship, Andy Smith

What it is: Social network for fitness, training, and motivation.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2008

Total funding: $525,000

Foodzie was acquired by Joyus earlier this year for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Emily Olson, Rob LaFave, Nik Bauman

What it is: Online marketplace and subscription service for artisan foods.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2008

Total funding: $1 million

SendGrid has raised $27.4 million to date and sends 2.6 billion monthly emails

Founders: Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, Tim Jenkins

What it is: Service to ensure automated messages reach the intended recipient.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009

Total funding: $27.4 million

Oneforty was acquired by HubSpot in 2011 for an undisclosed amount

Founder: Laura Fitton

What it is: Social business management platform.

TechStars class: Boston, Summer 2009

Total funding: $2.35 million

Brightkite was acquired by Limbo in 2009 for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Brandy Becker, Martin May, Rob Lawson

What it is: Social discovery network for meeting people around you and finding new places.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2007

Total funding: $1.42 million

Sensobi was acquired by GroupMe in 2011 for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Ajay Kulkarni, Andy Cheung

What it is: Personal relationship manager.

TechStars class: Boston, Summer 2009

Total funding: $12,000

Romotive has raised $11.5 million to date from A-list investors like Tony Hsieh, David Tisch, and Sequoia Capital

Founders: Keller Rinaudo

What it is: A robot that wheels around your iPhone

TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2011

Total funding: $11.5 million

Everlater was acquired by MapQuest this year for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Nate Abbott, Natty Zola

What it is: Service for recording and discovering travel experiences.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009

Total funding: $750,000

TimZon was acquired by The Felix Fun earlier this year for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Jerome Breche, Jerome Mouton

What it is: TimZon's flagship product SnapEngage is a live chat solution for businesses.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2009

Total funding: $18,000

Spot Influence merged with SpotRight in July

Founders: Dave Angulo, Richard Grote

What it is: Social data for brand marketers.

TechStars class: Boulder, Summer 2010

Total funding: $359,000

Thinkfuse was acquired by Salesforce earlier this year for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Brandon Bloom, Aydin Ghajar, Steve Krenzel

What it is: Web-based enterprise software that streamlines communication for companies between project managers, executives, and stakeholders.

TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010

Total funding: $532,000

The Shared Web was acquired by Sailthru earlier this year for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Kareem Amin, Nicolae Rusan, Nav Patel

What it is: Flipboard-like Web discovery platform.

TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010

Total funding: $225,000

GoMiles was acquired by Traxo in September for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Michael Komarnitsky, Marc Kamaka

What it is: Rewards-management tool for frequent fliers.

TechStars class: Seattle, Fall 2010

Total funding: $12,000

ThinkNear was acquired by Telenav in October for $22.5 million

Founders: Eli Portnoy, John Hinnegan

What it is: Location-based mobile ad network.

TechStars class: New York City, Winter 2011

Total funding: $1.63 million

