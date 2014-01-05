The Most Successful Movie Studios Of 2013

We talk a lot about movies here — those that bomb on the weekly and that do well over the course of the year.

At the end of 2013, how did each studio fare? We took a look at the seven biggest movie studios of 2013 — Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony, Fox, and Lionsgate.

Despite Disney’s billion dollar “Iron Man” film, Warner Bros. became the top-grossing studio for the year with $5 billion worldwide at theatres.

Below, we’ve outlined the five biggest movies for each studio in 2013:

Warner Bros.: $US5 billion

1. “Man of Steel”: $US662.8 million

2. “Gravity”: $US653.3 million

3. “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”: $US633.1 million

4. “Pacific Rim”: $US407.6 million

5. “The Hangover Part III”: $US351 million

Disney: $US4.7 billion

1. “Iron Man 3”: $US1.2 billion

2. “Monsters University”: $US743.6 million

3. “Thor: The Dark World”: $US630 million

4. “Frozen”: $US551.2 million

5. “Oz the Great and Powerful”: $US493.3 million

Universal: $US3.7 billion

1. “Despicable Me 2”: $US918.8 million

2. “Fast & Furious 6”: $US788.7 million

3. “Oblivion”: $US286.2 million

4. “Identity Thief”: $US174 million

5. “Mama”: $US146.4 million

20th Century Fox: $3.4 billion

1. “The Croods”: $US587.2 million

2. “The Wolverine”: $US414.8 million

3. “A Good Day to Die Hard”: $US304.7 million

4. “Turbo”: $US282.6 million

5. “Epic”: $US267.9 million

Paramount: $US2.27 billion

1. “World War Z”: $US540 million

2. “Star Trek Into Darkness”: $US467.4 million

3. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”: $US375.7 million

4. “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters”: $US225.7 million

5. “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”: $US142.7 million

Sony Pictures / Columbia: $US3 billion

1. “The Smurfs 2”: $US347.5 million

2. “Grown Ups 2”: $US247 million

3. “After Earth”: $US243.8 million

4. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”: $US238.8 million

5. “Captain Phillips”: $US209.3 million

Lionsgate: $US1.1 billion

Note how important the “Hunger Games” franchise is to the studio.

1. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”: $US802.3 million

2. “Instructions Not Included”: $US85.5 million

3. “Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor”: $US53.1 million

4. “The Last Stand”: $US48.3 million

5. “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”: $US46.7 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.