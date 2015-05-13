Coolest Cooler The Coolest Cooler is one of Kickstarter’s biggest success stories.

For many entrepreneurs, Kickstarter represents a level playing field where good ideas can find people with the cash to help make their dream a reality.

Just look at the success of the legendary Potato Salad, where a guy tried to raise the funds to make, well, potato salad — and ended up raising over $US55,000 and throwing a potato party for charity.

In 2014, over 22,252 projects were succesfully funded on Kickstarter, with a total of $US529 million pledged. That’s a lot of money going to a lot of innovative new ideas.

But not every good idea survives contact with the real world.

Here’s a look at the most successful Kickstarter projects of all time, and where they are today.

