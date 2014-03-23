The 20 Most Successful Actors At The Box Office

When it comes to acting, success can be measured in a lot of different ways — awards, respect, critical acclaim, prolificacy — but what movie executives really care about is profitability.
Which actor is going to sell the most tickets? Well, using the stats from Box Office Mojo, we can answer that.
Check out the top actors at the box office >
More from Zimbio:
- The Hanson Brothers Are All Grown Up and Have 11 Kids Between Them
- Naya Rivera Takes a Coffee Break
- The Spoofs of Kim and Kanye’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Are Already Rolling In
- Vote in the Final 4 Round!
- Joanna Krupa Lunches in Beverly Hills
Career Box Office: $US4.26 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Toy Story 3
Career Average: $US101 million per film
Career Box Office: $US4 billion
Highest Grossing Film: The Dark Knight
Career Average: $US77 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.85 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Star Wars
Career Average: $US101.4 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.81 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Shrek 2
Career Average: $US100.3 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.74 billion
Highest Grossing Film: The Avengers
Career Average: $US61.3 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.29 billion
Highest Grossing Film: War of the Worlds
Career Average: $US96.8 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.17 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Sixth Sense
Career Average: $US55.7 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.16 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Night at the Museum
Career Average: $US67.3 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3.07 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Career Average: $US76.8 million per film
Career Box Office: $US3 billion
Highest Grossing Film: The Avengers
Career Average: $US61.3 million per film
Career Box Office: $US2.9 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Meet the Fockers
Career Average: $US39.3million per film
Career Box Office: $US2.82 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Shrek 2
Career Average: $US91.1 million per film
Career Box Office: $US2.81 billion
Highest Grossing Film: The Dark Knight
Career Average: $US82.9 million per film
Career Box Office: $US2.76 billion
Highest Grossing Film: IndependenceDay
Career Average: $US131.5 million per film
Career Box Office: $US2.62 billion
Highest Grossing Film: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Career Average: $US47.8 million per film
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.