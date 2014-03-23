The 20 Most Successful Actors At The Box Office

When it comes to acting, success can be measured in a lot of different ways — awards, respect, critical acclaim, prolificacy — but what movie executives really care about is profitability.
Which actor is going to sell the most tickets? Well, using the stats from Box Office Mojo, we can answer that.

1. Tom Hanks

Career Box Office: $US4.26 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Toy Story 3

Career Average: $US101 million per film

2. Morgan Freeman

Career Box Office: $US4 billion

Highest Grossing Film: The Dark Knight

Career Average: $US77 million per film

3. Harrison Ford

Career Box Office: $US3.85 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Star Wars

Career Average: $US101.4 million per film

4. Eddie Murphy

Career Box Office: $US3.81 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Shrek 2

Career Average: $US100.3 million per film

5. Samuel L. Jackson

Career Box Office: $US3.74 billion

Highest Grossing Film: The Avengers

Career Average: $US61.3 million per film

6. Tom Cruise

Career Box Office: $US3.29 billion

Highest Grossing Film: War of the Worlds

Career Average: $US96.8 million per film

7. Bruce Willis

Career Box Office: $US3.17 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Sixth Sense

Career Average: $US55.7 million per film

8. Robin Williams

Career Box Office: $US3.16 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Night at the Museum

Career Average: $US67.3 million per film

9. Johnny Depp

Career Box Office: $US3.07 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Career Average: $US76.8 million per film

10. Robert Downey Jr.

Career Box Office: $US3 billion

Highest Grossing Film: The Avengers

Career Average: $US61.3 million per film

11. Michael Caine

Career Box Office: $US2.94 billion

Highest Grossing Film: The Dark Knight

Career Average: $US55.5 million per film

12. Robert DeNiro

Career Box Office: $US2.9 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Meet the Fockers

Career Average: $US39.3million per film

13. Cameron Diaz

Career Box Office: $US2.82 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Shrek 2

Career Average: $US91.1 million per film

14. Gary Oldman

Career Box Office: $US2.81 billion

Highest Grossing Film: The Dark Knight

Career Average: $US82.9 million per film

15. Will Smith

Career Box Office: $US2.76 billion

Highest Grossing Film: IndependenceDay

Career Average: $US131.5 million per film

16. Matt Damon

Career Box Office: $US2.71 billion

Highest Grossing Film: The Bourne Ultimatum

Career Average: $US73.5 million per film

17. Ben Stiller

Career Box Office: $US2.67 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Meet the Fockers

Career Average: $US78.7 million per film

18. Ian McKellen

Career Box Office: $US2.63 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Career Average: $US94.4 million per film

19. Julia Roberts

Career Box Office: $US2.64 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Ocean's 11

Career Average: $US67.7 million per film

20. Liam Neeson

Career Box Office: $US2.62 billion

Highest Grossing Film: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Career Average: $US47.8 million per film

