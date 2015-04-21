The 21 most successful Apple alumni of all time

Wikimedia, CCDave Morin worked in product marketing at Apple and is now the founder of the social networking mobile app Path.
Since its inception in 1976, Apple has been known to attract some incredibly smart and talented employees.
We decided to take a look at the some of the company’s most successful alumni.
Whether these Apple alums left after a year or a decade, they all went on to do some pretty impressive things.
Tony Fadell served as the senior vice president of the iPod division from 2001-2008, creating the first 18 generations of the iPod. He cofounded Nest Labs in 2010, which was bought by Google in 2014 for $3.2 billion.
The other cofounder of Nest Labs, Matt Rogers worked at Apple from 2007-2010. While at Apple, Rogers was a senior manager of iPod and iPhone software development. He remains vice president of engineering at Nest.
Bill Campbell joined Apple in 1983 as the VP of marketing, and was promoted up the ranks to group executive of the US. Campbell was CEO of a few companies, most notably Intuit. He served on Apple's board starting in 1997. He is known as 'coach' in Silicon Valley for helping numerous technology executives.
Dave Morin worked in product marketing at Apple from 2004-2006. He left in 2006 for a job at Facebook, where he worked on Facebook Connect until 2010 when he founded the social networking mobile app Path. He is also an investor.
Heidi Roizen led a 300-person team as Apple's vice president of world wide developer relations from 1996-1997. Since leaving Apple, Roizen has sat on the board of directors for over 20 companies and currently serves as the operating partner at venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
From 1995-1997, Guy Kawaski was Apple's chief evangelist. Since then, he's had a number of notable jobs. Most recently, he joined the board of the Wikimedia Foundation.
Andy Rubin was a software engineer from 1989-1992. About a decade after leaving Apple, he cofounded Android, which Google acquired in 2005.
Trip Hawkins was the director of strategy and marketing from 1978-1982, one of Apple's earliest employees. He left and founded the successful video game company Electronic Arts (EA Games) with the $200,000 he got from his Apple stock.
Sachin Agarwal was a senior software engineer on Apple's Final Cut Pro from 2002-2008. After he left, Agarwal founded the blogging platform Posterous, which was acquired by Twitter in 2012. Agarwal is now a product manager at Twitter.
Bertrand Serlet joined Apple in the late '90s as the senior vice president of software engineering. He helped develop Mac OS X, and started the project that eventually became iOS. Serlet left in 2011 to cofound Upthere, a cloud storage startup.
Although Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff only spent one summer interning for Apple in the '80s, the experience inspired him. 'I discovered it was possible for an entrepreneur to encourage revolutionary ideas,' he wrote in his memoir. He launched Salesforce in 1999.
From 1985, when she joined Apple, Donna Dubinsky rose through the ranks to the head of international sales with Apple's software subsidiary team, Claris. She left in 1991 and went on to cofound PDA companies Handspring and Palm Inc. She also cofounded machine intelligence company Numenta in 2005.
After leading Apple's iPod team until 2006, Jon Rubinstein joined the equity firm Elevation Partners. He then became CEO of Palm Inc., which was acquired by Hewlett-Packard. Rubinstein left HP in 2012 and was elected to Qualcomm's board of directors.
Ron Johnson was the head of retail from 2000-2011. The CEO of J.C. Penney from 2011-2013, Johnson recently raised $25 million for his ecommerce startup Enjoy, and led a $16 million investment in women's retailer Nasty Gal.
A part of Macintosh's original development team, Andy Hertzfeld worked for Apple in the early '80s as a 'software wizard.' After leaving Apple, Hertzfeld joined Google where he worked as a software engineer on Google+.
Evan Doll came to Apple in 2003 as a pro video software engineer and was eventually promoted to senior iPhone software engineer. He left Apple in 2009 to cofound social news app Flipboard, which was named 'iPad App of the Year' by Apple in 2010.
Jean-Louis Gassée spent nine years with Apple in multiple roles in the '80s. He led Apple France, he was the head of Macintosh development, and he headed up advanced product development and marketing. Gassée is now a venture partner at Allegis Capital and writes for the tech blog Monday Note.
Matt MacInnis started at Apple in 2002 as a marketing manager for education, and left the company in 2009 as the senior manager of international education markets. He went on to cofound Inkling, an interactive e-book publisher.
Queen Rania Al Abdullah was Rania al Yassin while in Apple's marketing department in Amman, Jordan. In 1993 she attended a dinner party with a co-worker where she met and fell in love with the future King Abdullah II. Queen Rania is an outspoken advocate for education, public health, and women's rights.
Alan Kay was an Apple fellow from 1984 to 1997. Four years later, he founded the Viewpoints Research Institute -- a non-profit organisation aimed to provide children with 'powerful ideas education.' Kay was awarded the A.M. Turing Award, the Nobel prize of computing, in 2003 for his work.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.