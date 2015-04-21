The 21 most successful Apple alumni of all time

Wikimedia, CC Dave Morin worked in product marketing at Apple and is now the founder of the social networking mobile app Path.

Since its inception in 1976, Apple has been known to attract some incredibly smart and talented employees.

We decided to take a look at the some of the company’s most successful alumni.

Whether these Apple alums left after a year or a decade, they all went on to do some pretty impressive things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.