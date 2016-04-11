RANKED: The 19 most successful 'American Idol' contestants of all time

Getty Images From left, Carrie Underwood, Ruben Studdard, and Kelly Clarkson.

There will be a lot of discussion about the legacy of “American Idol” after it names its final winner and the stage lights go off on Thursday night.

After 15 seasons, the singing-competition show has inspired countless imitators, both failed and thriving, from “The Voice” to “America’s Got Talent.” And in its heyday, it reached nearly 40 million live viewers — a feat that no TV show will ever reach again in the DVR, delayed-viewing, multi-platform world we’ve entered.

But possibly the show’s biggest draw was its ability to pluck Americans out of obscurity and make them stars. This was proven over and over again with not just its winners, but many of the contestants who found fame even without the guaranteed recording contract.

That is no simple feat. “The Voice” is in its 10th season and has still yet to create a music superstar.

In celebration of “Idol’s” legacy, here’s a look at the competition’s most successful winners and alums:

