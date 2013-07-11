Meet The Most Stylish People In The Hamptons This Summer

For many New Yorkers, the summer is all about the Hamptons.



From Westhampton to Montauk, StyleCaster has compiled a list of the 15 most stylish Hamptonites, seeking to capture “the depth and breadth of Hamptons style today—from the classic to the hip to the glam.”

Leading the pack is celebrity fitness guru Tracey Anderson (right), who has a workout studio in Water Mill and a home in Sag Harbor.

“I enjoy the seasons and savour the times that it is slow because my life moves fast with my career,” she says of life out east. “I do most of my research and development at home, and it’s where I am the most creative.”

Also joining this year’s list is Alec Baldwin’s pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin, Elle Magazine Creative Director Joe Zee, The Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso and Exhale Mind Body Spa founder Annbeth Eschbach.

Here’s who else topped StyleCaster’s most-stylish list:

Natalie Holst and Rochelle Lee, Founders,Holst + Lee

Natasha Esch, Interior Designer, Co-Founder,MONC XIII (Former CEO of Willemina)

Joey Wolffer, Founder, The Styleliner (Family has Wolffer Vineyards)

Jesse Warren, Founder, TENET

Jenny Ljungberg, Creative Director, Owner, c/o Hotels including The Maidstone

Marie Robinson, Celebrity Hair Colorist

Toni Ross, Founder, Nick & Toni’s

Leyla Marchetto, Co-Owner, Navy Beach

Sam Talbot and Zach Lynd, Chef and Founder,TURF

Kelly Framel (a.k.a. The Glamourai) To check out the full feature on StyleCaster, click here >

