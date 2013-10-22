Forget The Hoodies: Here Are 23 Of The Most Stylish People In New York's Tech Scene

This is the fifth of the six-part “SA 100 Insider” series, looking at the passions, hobbies, and pursuits of Silicon Alley’s tech elite. “SA 100 Insider” is sponsored by Mercedes. Read more posts in the series »

While style isn’t exactly a precondition of entrepreneurial success (Facebook’s
Mark Zuckerberg was once criticised for wearing a hoodiewhen presenting to Wall Street analysts), it also never hurts to look the part.

Silicon Valley may be known for its more casual apparel, but in New York’s Silicon Alley, there are plenty of entrepreneurs who are revered for their style as well as their smarts.

From Birchbox to Rap Genius, Warby Parker to Drybar, the talented men and women behind some of the Big Apple’s most successful startups are also some of the most stylish.

Rameet Chawla, Founder, Fuelled

Fuelled.

Hannah Bronfman, Co-Founder, Beautified

Bronfman co-founded Beautified.

Andy Dunn, CEO and Co-Founder, Bonobos

He's been called 'one of fashion's most dynamic entrepreneurs.'

Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, Founders, Birchbox

Birchbox, a flourishing NYC startup.

David Karp, Founder and CEO, Tumblr

David Karp, founder and CEO of Tumblr

Karp has modelled suits for J. Crew.

Vivian Rosenthal, Founder and CEO, Snaps

The founder of Snaps says black is her signature colour.

Jess Levin, Co-Founder, Carats and Cake

Carats and Cake is a one-stop wedding shop.

Joseph Einhorn, Founder and CEO, Fancy

Fancy lets users buy the coolest things on the Internet.

Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi, Founders, Zady

Zady cares about timeless style and solid construction.

Eva Chen, Editor-in-Chief, Lucky Magazine

Chen often documents her favourite fashion finds on her Tumblr.

Liz Eswein, Co-Founder, Mobile Media Lab

Liz Eswein is @NewYorkCity on Instagram.

Mahbod Moghadam, Tom Lehman, and Ilan Zechory, Founders, Rap Genius

Rap Genius is a website dedicated to the annotation and interpretation of lyrics.

Alexa Von Tobel, Founder and Ceo, LearnVest

Von Tobel founded LearnVest.

Noah Briar and James Gross, Founders, Percolate

'Percolate helps brands act like humans on social media.'

Charles Adler (co-founder and head of design), Yancey Strickler (co-founder and head of communications), and Perry Chen (creator and CEO), Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a popular funding platform for creative projects.

Jenna Wortham, Technology Reporter, The New York Times

Wortham also writes Girl Crush Zine with Thessaly La Force.

Kathryn Minshew, Alex Cavoulacos, and Melissa McCreery, Founders, The Daily Muse

The Daily Muse brings you expert job search advice.

Aaron Schildkrout and Brian Schechter, Founders, How About We

How About We is a dating site that helps people make offline connections.

Daniella Yacobovsky and Amy Jain, Founders, Bauble Bar

Bauble Bar disrupted the jewelry market.

Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Warby Parker

For every pair sold, a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need in the US or the developing world.

Ayah Bdeir, Founder and CEO, littleBits

litteBits are 'Legos for the iPad generation'.

Noa Santos, CEO, HomePolish

Homepolish decorates beautiful homes and offices for all budgets and spaces.

Alli Webb, Founder, Drybar

Drybar specialises in blowouts at an affordable price.

