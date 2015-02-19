7 incredibly stylish sets of headphones

Sorry to burst your bubble, but “Beats by Dre” are the Uggs of headphones.

No worries, though. If you’re serious about turning your headphones into a stylish accessory, there are many other great options out there.

Check out some of our favourites.

Sony 40mm MDR-10RNC Headphones

Why we love them:

These headphones reduce up to 99% of ambient noise. All you have to do is push a button and the dual noise sensors that are on the inside and outside of the ear-cups will select the optimal noise-cancelling mode.

Headphones Vektr On

Why we love them:

Check out that completely non-utilitarian, geometric design. Plus,

the white amplifies the headphones’ cool factor.

Phiaton Chord MS 530 Wireless Headphones

Why we love them:

These wireless headphones come with Bluetooth 4.0, noise cancelling technology, and a dual microphone for clear voice capture during calls.

Focal Spirit One Headphones

Why we love them:

For starters, check out those flat ear-cups. They’re a sleek alternative to the bulky headphone look.

Secondly, these headphones come with an iPhone/iPad/iPod remote control.

Aedle VK-1 Classic Edition Headphones

Why we love them:



These are your ultimate luxury headphones. The headband and cushions are made with hand-sewn genuine lambskin leather, while the ear-cups are sculpted one by one in aluminium.

Monster DNA Pro 2.0 Over-Ear Headphones



Why we love them:

These headphones feature an in-line mic and remote. Additionally, they have removable ear-cup plates so that you can change up the look.

(Note: they’re compatible with iPhones, iPods, and iPads.)

OEHP Wooden Over-Ear Headphones by Grain Audio

Why we love them:

While most headphones are designed to look as futuristic as possible, these give off a solid throwback look with wood-ear-cups.

