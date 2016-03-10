The 15 most stylish guys in the world right now, ranked

Style is inherently subjective.

Who does it better? Who is better dressed than somebody else? When it comes down to it, style is really half nailing the basics, and half personal preference.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to rank the best-dressed men in the world according to pure style, keeping in mind how well each nails the basics of tailoring and grooming.

This is by no means a comprehensive list, but these are the 15 guys who we think are the most stylish in the world right now.

15. Michael B. Jordan Getty/Christopher Polk and Getty/Charley Gallay Michael B. Jordan has been killing the game in his recent red carpet appearances and promotions for his 2015 movie 'Creed'. He's since taken an interest in men's style, and we have to say he's a natural. Enough to earn the last spot on our list. 14. Cam Newton Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images It's no surprise that the most stylish man in the NFL would make a list like this. We respect Newton's irreverent take on press-room dress, which includes a lot of bare ankle and loud patterns. For that reason, he's dabbed his way onto our list. 13. Ryan Gosling Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto and Getty/Gareth Cattermole Gosling already? Yes, the dreamiest man in show business is only good enough to take number 13 on our list. But that doesn't mean 'The Big Short' actor is any slouch. We respect his penchant to switch it up, wearing shawl collars with no tie and a top that can only be referred to as a 'pajama shirt'. 12. Kit Harrington Getty/Tim P. Whitby and Getty/Tristan Fewings We could talk about the way Kit Harrington wears Chelsea boots like they're going out of style, and how great he looks in a suit, but let's be honest. That's not why he's our 12th most stylish guy. It's actually mostly the hair. 11. Lucky Blue Smith Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer and Getty/Anthony Harvey Lucky Blue Smith is something of a phenom. The 17-year-old model blew up last year on the fashion circuit, nabbing ad campaigns with everyone from Tom Ford and Versace to H&M and Gap. He's certainly learned a thing or two in his short time in the limelight, and his bleached blonde hair lands him in our 11th spot on this list. 10. LeBron James Getty/Chris Trotman and Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris NBA players are, by and large, pretty darn stylish. So how can one stand out in the crowd? Well, one way is to be LeBron James. He's no stranger to experimentation, and we especially commend him for his ability to dress for his 6'8' frame. Not an easy feat, but then again, neither is being named NBA MVP four separate times. James dunks into our 10th spot. 9. Rami Malek Getty/Kevork Djansezian and Getty/Pascal Le Segretain You probably don't know Rami Malek by name, but you've seen him around. The 'Mr. Robot' actor has made a major splash with his exquisite taste in formal wear. We even called the 34-year-old the best-dressed guy at the Golden Globes. That's good enough for the ninth spot on our list. 8. David Beckham Getty/Chris Jackson and Getty/Eduardo Parra David Beckham is recognised worldwide not only as a soccer legend, but also as a fashion icon. It's easy to see why: everything Beckham wears just looks like it was made precisely for his body. He's appeared on numerous magazine covers and fashion advertisements, and has recently collaborated with H&M on a line of basics. It seems like his son, Brooklyn, is following in his father's footsteps, as he was just named one of the 50 best-dressed men in the world by GQ UK. 7. Jeff Goldblum Getty/Pascal Le Segretain and Getty/Jason Kempin Jeff Goldblum has aged like a fine wine. And it's precisely because he leans into his 63 years of age, rather than fight against it. Thick clear frames, skinny ties, and perfectly tailored suits all lend the slender actor a youthful appearance, but it's not so overboard that he looks like he's pretending to be someone he's not. We respect this approach, and peg Goldblum as our seventh-most stylish man. 6. Nick Wooster Getty/Cindy Ord Nick Wooster isn't a household name, but the street style icon has been making waves in certain circles for years. The grey-haired, tattooed, Crocs-wearer breaks almost all the rules, yet somehow always ends up looking great. We especially appreciate his mixing of traditional preppy styles with his heavily tattooed arms and waxed handlebar mustache. He's worked with brands from Neiman Marcus to Polo Ralph Lauren, and his influence is just enough to make our sixth spot. 5. Kanye West Getty/Jonathan Daniel and Getty/Tim P. Whitby There are few people that can claim such influence in so many areas as Kanye West. His recent forays into fashion aside, the man knows what looks good on him. The carelessness with which his clothes are worn belie the painstaking method of putting them together. GQ readers voted him the most stylish man of 2015, but we're putting him in our fifth spot. 4. Daniel Craig Getty/Stephen Lovekin and Getty/Adam Berry Before Daniel Craig became James Bond, he wore frumpy dad jeans and oversized shirts. Since then, he has become a sartorial expert, bringing a little bit of his Bond persona off-screen with him. And we have to say it's a good look for Craig. Good enough for the fourth spot on our list. 3. Tom Ford Getty/Ian Gavan and Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris Tom Ford is a name synonymous with men's style. The designer is known for his obsessive attention to detail, and it shows through on everything he wears, from his signature sunglasses to the detailing of his tuxedos. That's good enough for number two on our list. 2. Harry Styles Getty/Jason Merritt and Getty/Stephen Lovekin There's one word you can apply to all of Harry Style's outfits: confidence. Though he usually looks like a Saint Laurent model, he wears those printed varsity jackets and black Chelsea boots better than anyone on the runway or off. And for that reason, Styles clocks in at number two on our list. 1. Eddie Redmayne Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer and Getty/Ethan Miller There isn't a man living or dead who wears a suit better than Eddie Redmayne. The 34-year-old former model frequently wears tuxedos and suits with a fit so on-point, you would think that they were not only made for him, but are actually something more like a second skin. For that reason, we've named him the most stylish man in the world right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.