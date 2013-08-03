11 Stunning European Soccer Stadiums That Put American Arenas To Shame

Tony Manfred
Allianz arena champions league finalHandout/Getty Images

The European sports stadiums built in recent years have been much more adventurous than their American counterparts.

Looking at some of the newest soccer arenas in Europe, you see bright colours, goofy architectural quirks, and retractable roofs that fold into oblivion.

You simply don’t see these features in the newest American stadiums.

1. Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

It glows red when Bayern Munich is playing

It glows blue when Munich's second-biggest team, 1860 Munich, is playing

The exterior consists of 2,874 inflated air panels, giving it a unique texture

2. Aviva Stadium (Dublin, Ireland)

The stadium is in the middle of a neighbourhood

The roof dips dramatically near one end line so the sunlight can still hit in the neighbouring houses

3. Donbass Arena (Donetsk, Ukraine)

Unlike modern open-air stadiums, Donbass Arena is encased in glass

It looks like a flying saucer at night

4. Arena Națională (Bucharest, Romania)

It's most unique feature is the giant jumbotron floating over the center of the field

It's even more impressive with the roof closed

5. Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga, Portugal)

It's built into the side of a mountain. One end of the stadium is a rock cliff

Instead or working around the geography, it used it as an advantage

6. PGE Arena (Gdansk, Poland)

The exterior is all gold, leading to some awesome views from the inside

The roof

7. Stadium of Light (Lisbon, Portugal)

There's a roof, but also curved openings to let the light in

There's an enormous iron eagle over the gates

8. Stadion Miejski (Wroclaw, Poland)

Not every stadium can by flashy and bright. This is wrapped in a teflon sheet, giving it a stark appearance

The lines of the stadium are severe

9. Juventus Stadium (Turin, Italy)

The roof is held up by two enormous, ornate columns

It's gorgeous inside

10. Stadion Narodowy (Warsaw, Poland)

The retractable roof collapses into a single spire when its not being used

The seats look like they're floating

11. Olympiastadion (Munich, Germany)

The Olympiastadion's roof is a work of art

It roof snakes along one side of the stadium before tailing off into a park

More incredible sports photography

10 Stunning Photos From The High-Diving World Championships >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.