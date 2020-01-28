35 of the most stunning BAFTAs looks of all time

Getty Images Marion Cotillard in 2013; Lupita Nyong’o in 2018; Cate Blanchett in 2005.

The British Academy Film Awards has been celebrating the best in TV and cinema for 73 years.

Elizabeth Taylor, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Middleton are some of the stars who’ve graced the red carpet wearing elegant gowns and dazzling jewellery.

This year’s BAFTAs will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2.

Since 1949, the British Academy Film Awards have acknowledged the esteemed work of actors, directors, and people working in the industry. Very much the Oscars of Britain, the BAFTAs offers celebrities the chance to dress up and celebrate.

From the subtle to the bold, the colourful to the monochrome, celebrities have been wowing both the cameras and the public with their looks for decades.

Before the 73rd annual BAFTAs in London on February 2, check out some of the best celebrity tuxes and dresses of all time.

Elizabeth Taylor stood out next to her husband, Richard Burton, at the 1967 BAFTAs.

Keystone / Stringer / Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor with Richard Burton.

That year, Taylor won her first BAFTA for Best Actress for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf?”

Taylor and Burton met on the set of the 1963 film “Cleopatra” and wed in 1964. They had an off-and-on romance, getting divorced and remarried – and then divorced again.

Susannah York posed for the camera in a dress with a thigh-high slit at the 1971 BAFTAs.

Express / Stringer / Getty Images Susannah York.

York won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?“

Christopher Reeve looked dapper in a classic tux as he attended the 1979 BAFTAs with his girlfriend, Gae Exton.

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images Christopher Reeve with Gae Exton.

Reeve would win Most Promising Newcomer that year for his iconic role in bringing Superman to life.

Jane Seymour dressed in crimson with black stockings at the 43rd annual BAFTAs in 1990.

Ron Galella / Getty Images Jane Seymour.

Seymour, who is perhaps best known for her work in the James Bond franchise, is pictured at the Bel Age Hotel in Los Angeles, California. During the 1991 awards ceremony, the London-based host, Noel Edmonds, spoke via satellite to Billy Connolly, who was hosting the ceremony from Los Angeles.

Stephanie Beacham dressed in all white for the 1992 BAFTAs.

Ron Galella / Getty Images Stephanie Beacham.

Beacham appeared on soap operas like “The Colbys” and “Dynasty.”

Julia Roberts, pictured with her “My Best Friend’s Wedding” co-star Rupert Everett, was the picture of class at the 1998 BAFTAs.

Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images

Roberts, who looked elegant in this simple, maroon jersey dress, posed with her co-star, Rupert Everett, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in their hit movie.

Sean Connery channeled his native Scotland at the 1998 BAFTAs.

Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images Sean Connery.

The original James Bond skipped the tuxedo for an emerald kilt.

Nicole Kidman posed with her award at the 2003 BAFTAs.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images Nicole Kidman.

Kidman, who won for Best Actress for “The Hours,” opted for the elegant simplicity of a white silk dress.

In 2005, Cate Blanchett stunned in a beaded Armani gown.

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images Cate Blanchett.

Blanchett won Best Supporting Actress that year for her role in “The Aviator.”

Charlize Theron looked like Hollywood royalty in a blue satin Lanvin gown in 2006.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Charlize Theron.

Theron was nominated for Best Actress that year.

Penelope Cruz’s delicate gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta, stood out on the red carpet at the 2007 BAFTAs.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Penelope Cruz.

Cruz’s dress had imagery reminscent of a snowy mountain forest.

Emily Blunt shined like a star in a Marc Bouwer gown at the 2008 BAFTAs.

Fred Duval / Getty Images Emily Blunt.

The “Mary Poppins” actor has been nominated for three BAFTAs in her career.

In 2008, Daniel Day-Lewis wore a traditional tux accented with maroon stripes.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images Daniel Day-Lewis.

The method actor won his third of his four BAFTAs during the 2008 ceremony for Best Actor for “There Will Be Blood.”

Keira Knightley knew how to make an appearance at the 2008 BAFTAs.

Jon Furniss / Getty Images Keira Knightley

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wore Valentino couture.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie complemented each other in classy outfits at the 2009 BAFTAs.

Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty Images Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Matching in black, Pitt wore a Tom Ford tux while Jolie’s dress with a bolt of yellow was from Giorgio Armani’s Privé collection.

Freida Pinto dazzled on the red carpet at the 2009 BAFTAs.

Antony Jones/Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images Freida Pinto.

Pinto, who had just shot to fame with the release of “Slumdog Millionaire,” wore a peach dress designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Carey Mulligan wore a floral Vionnet dress with YSL shoes in 2010.

Fred Duval / Getty Images Carey Mulligan.

During the ceremony, Mulligan won Best Actress for her role in “An Education.”

Designer Tom Ford and actress Julianne Moore were all smiles at the 2011 BAFTAs.

Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty Images Tom Ford and Julianne Moore.

Moore, who was nominated for Best Actress, radiated in a blue velvet dress designed by Ford. She won her first BAFTA in 2015 for Best Actress for “Still Alice.”

Emma Watson was magical at the 2011 BAFTAs.

John Phillips / Getty Images Emma Watson.

The “Harry Potter” actress wore a nude, floor-length Valentino dress.

Marion Cotillard was a ray of sunshine in 2013.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images Marion Cotillard.

She teamed her bright yellow Christian Dior Haute Couture dress with a red lipstick that really made her look pop.

Helen Mirren’s pink hair and shimmery Nicholas Oakwell gown were a sight to behold at the 2013 BAFTAs.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images Helen Mirren.

Mirren, who was nominated for Best Actress that year, looked like she stepped out of a fairy tale.

Model Laura Bailey reminded everyone why she is a fashion icon at the 2014 BAFTAs.

Mike Marsland / Getty Images Laura Bailey.

Bailey wore a Temperley London gown to the occasion.

Naomie Harris was the picture of elegance at the 2014 BAFTAs.

Danny Martindale / Getty Images Naomie Harris.

The “James Bond” actress wore a plunging Gucci dress.

Lea Seydoux looked stunning in Prada in 2015.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images Lea Seydoux.

The French actress wore a flowing dress with cap sleeves.

Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke charmed in 2016.

Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty Images Emilia Clark and Matt Smith.

Fans of “Doctor Who” are used to seeing Smith in a bow tie, though not quite so dressed up.

Meanwhile, Clarke wore a red hot Victoria Beckham gown.

Alicia Vikander brought an edgy look to the 2016 red carpet with this floor-length, leather Louis Vuitton gown.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images Alicia Vikander.

She was nominated for both Best Actress (for “The Danish Girl”) and Best Supporting Actress (for “Ex Machina”) at the 2016 awards but did not take home either trophy.

Idris Elba looked sharp in an Armani suit at the 2016 BAFTAs.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images Idris Elba.

The British actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Beasts Of No Nature.”

Emma Stone accepted the Best Actress award for “La La Land” in 2017 — and did it in style.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Emma Stone.

The actress wore an embellished Chanel Couture “drouser,” a dress-trouser hybrid, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Andrew Garfield broke tradition that year.

David M. Benett / Getty Images Andrew Garfield.

The Best Actor nominee went for a white Burberry tuxedo jacket.

Amy Adams was a vision in green at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Amy Adams.

She wore a Tom Ford gown with emerald drop earrings by David Webb.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge certainly turned heads at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton stunned with an off-the-shoulder, floor-length Alexander McQueen gown emblazoned with white flowers.

Lupita Nyong’o brought high fashion to 2018’s red carpet with this Elie Saab wonder.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o.

Nyong’o also wore a “Time’s Up” pin.

Saoirse Ronan also rocked all-black with a high-neck Chanel gown with a sheer skirt.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Saoirse Ronan in 2018.

Ronan was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Lady Bird” but lost to Frances McDormand.

Jennifer Lawrence also wore black to the 2018 awards ceremony.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence.

Her regal dress was designed by Dior.

Timothée Chalamet chose a bold new look at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Beautiful Boy,” stole the show in his silver, red, and black Haider Ackermann suit.

