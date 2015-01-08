The 10 Most Stressful Jobs In America

Stress at work can be caused by lots of things, like tight deadlines, long hours, and dangerous conditions, to name a few. And some professionals endure these things a lot more frequently than others.
In a new ranking, CareerCast.com identifies the most stressful jobs of 2015.
'The amount of stress a worker experiences can be predicted, in part, by looking at the typical demands and crises inherent in his or her job,' CareerCast explains. Their ranking system for stress considers 11 different job demands that can reasonably be expected to evoke stress, such as physical demands, travel, and competitiveness. Each demand was assigned a range of points.
A high score was awarded if a particular demand was a major part of the job, fewer points were awarded if the demand was a small part of the job, and no points were awarded if that demand was not normally required.
Continue to see the full list.
Jobs Rated Stress Score: 48.76
Median Annual Salary: $US37,090
Projected Growth by 2022: -13%
Documenting important local and world events under the public's watchful eye requires taking risks, typically for low pay and the threat of their newspaper laying them off. Such is the daily life of a newspaper reporter, who does it all while under demanding deadlines.
Jobs Rated Stress Score: 50.33
Median Annual Salary: $US46,070
Projected Growth by 2022: 4%
The nature of stress differs from the five jobs ranked ahead of it, but the challenges a full-time actor faces are stressful in their own right. From chasing auditions to travelling and, perhaps most stressful, performing in front of large and small audiences.
Jobs Rated Stress Score: 60.46
Median Annual Salary: $US98,410
Projected Growth by 2022: -1%
Flying a plane is a unique skill that requires substantial training before one can do it as a profession -- and with good reason. Airline pilots are responsible for the safety of literally thousands of passengers every month.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.